Eemax® Brings Handwashing Solutions to Quick Service Restaurants

Eemax , a manufacturer of tankless electric water heaters, provides safe, efficient, code-compliant handwashing solutions. Eemax heaters can be installed at the point-of-use for endless, on-demand hot water for handwashing and sanitation, helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and foodborne illnesses. Eemax products are installed in America's most popular quick service restaurant chains.

Eemax heaters are 90% smaller than tank heaters, allowing franchise licensees to use every square inch of space wisely.

Eemax channel partner, C7 National®, has assisted Subway® Restaurants of Central Florida to specify Eemax in their QSRs.

"I want to thank C7 and Eemax for the professional manner afforded to us throughout the entire process of communicating, purchasing, and installing ProSeries XTP™. You made it so simple!" says Marco Mendieta, construction manager for Subway® Restaurants of Central Florida.

Eemax for QSRs:

ProSeries XTP™ can support an entire QSR's hot water needs. In a recent Subway installation, it supported a 3-bay sink, 2 handwashing sinks, and 2 washrooms. It can accommodate temperatures up to 180 degrees Fahrenheit and flow rates from 0.5 to 20 GPM.

AccuMix II™ supports public handwashing with an integrated ASSE 1070 mixing valve to ensure code compliance for lavatories.

LavAdvantage™ is a thermostatic tankless electric water heater with a flow activation of 0.2 GPM for multiple sensor or metering faucets. LavAdvantage™ can be made code compliant for public handwashing with an ASSE 1070 rated mixing valve or if the fixture already has an integrated mixing valve.

