Eemax® Celebrates Global Handwashing Day by Bringing More Opportunities for Safe, Comfortable Handwashing to Waterbury Public Schools

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the COVID-19 pandemic provides an important reminder that one of the most effective ways to stop the spread of germs and stay healthy is the simplest — handwashing with soap and water.

"Handwashing is our best defense against the spread of COVID-19 and Eemax is the proven expert in handwashing applications," said Vice President & General Manager of Eemax, Jens Bolleyer. "We're honored to support our schools, which are vital to learning, nutrition and childcare, with our portable, flexible solution that increases the opportunity for more handwashing throughout the day on campus, both indoors and out."

Eemax Handwashing Portable Stations allow for more frequent handwashing throughout the school day with less interruption, while minimizing wait times and long lines outside of restrooms, during recess and lunch breaks. The Handwashing Portable Station features two models: one equipped with a drain for endless hot water usage and the other with a waste-water tank, which allows up to 500 handwashing sessions of 20-seconds. Both models feature a convenient, mobile station that is easy to set up and includes a faucet, sink, and water heater; all conveniently mounted on a portable cart.

Handwashing Portable Station Product Features and Benefits:

Convenient, low-maintenance, portable cart brings comfortable handwashing with warm water to indoor and outdoor locations throughout campus

Expands opportunity for more handwashing throughout the day and reduces wait times and lines outside of restrooms

Eco-friendly, sensor faucet for safe, hands-free operation

Designed, engineered, and assembled in Waterbury, Connecticut

"The COVID-19 pandemic has reminded all of us that hand hygiene is a fundamental component of maintaining good health in our community," said the Mayor of Waterbury, Connecticut, Neil M. O'Leary. "In order for folks to protect themselves, and their loved ones from COVID-19, we all must reaffirm our commitment to proactive hand hygiene, and practice hand washing as frequently as possible. We're honored to partner with a local company, Eemax®, to bring safe, comfortable, and convenient handwashing solutions to Waterbury students and staff."

"Waterbury Public Schools appreciates the support of Eemax and is grateful for their tremendous generosity. Our collaboration is invaluable as is our shared commitment to ensure the safety of our students and staff, particularly during this pandemic," said Superintendent of Waterbury Public Schools, Dr. Verna D. Ruffin. "These handwashing stations will add another layer of safety to our schools as we continue to provide a safe and healthy learning environment for our students and staff."

Eemax products are applied in various settings critical to helping combat the further spread of COVID-19 including single-family homes, multifamily residences, hospitals, critical care facilities, geriatric residential facilities, rehabilitation facilities, government buildings, military installations, manufacturing facilities, and food and agricultural service wash-downs. Without water heating equipment to disinfect and facilitate proper hygiene, Americans, and front-line healthcare providers, would be at further risk.

