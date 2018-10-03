EESTech announces patent pending Inductosmelt Reduction Furnace (IRF)

NEW CASTLE, Del., Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EESTech (otc-pink:EESH) has engineered a breakthrough design for induction furnaces, Inductosmelt Reduction Furnace (IRF). The IRF is a world first induction furnace capable of melting or smelting non-conductive materials.

The IRF reduces the cost of smelting, requiring up to 80% less energy than traditional electric arc or blast furnaces and achieves up to 99% recovery of metal from non-conductive metal oxides.

The installation cost of an IRF is significantly less than traditional electric arc or blast furnaces, as the IRF requires less infrastructure and support systems.

The IRF is a modular design with each module capable of smelting up to 12 tons of metal producing ore per hour. Modules can be added and configured to meet production demand.

The IRF has the potential to revolutionise the world's smelting industry. EESTech will use the IRF technology for its own operations and expects to license IRF to other operators and partners.

About EESTech

EESTech Inc, promotes Economically Environmentally Sustainable Technologies to the world mining and minerals processing industries. EESTech Inc is publicly traded on the US OTC market, trading symbol: EESH. www.eestechinc.com

SOURCE EESTech Inc.

