eFamilyCare Names Naveen Kathuria as CEO to Lead Next Phase of Company Growth

"My first-hand experience seeing the critical role of caregivers in ensuring their loved ones receive appropriate clinical care at home shaped my commitment to developing an innovative technology platform to deliver and scale meaningful support," said Eric C. Rackow, MD, co-founder of eFamilyCare and past president of NYU Hospital Centers and Humana At Home. "Naveen's 20-year track record in healthcare – particularly in advancing healthcare innovations – equips eFamilyCare to deliver on the promise of the first virtual care model of its kind to support these individuals who so profoundly impact health outcomes, quality of care and patient experiences."

In his new role, Mr. Kathuria will oversee the optimization and growth of eFamilyCare's solution that helps caregivers to reduce stress, improve communication with clinicians and more successfully navigate the complex healthcare ecosystem. eFamilyCare allows family caregivers to virtually interact with dedicated social workers and nurses who have 10 or more years of geriatric experience. These Care Advisers provide personalized and continuous support of caregivers to address challenges that impact caregivers' ability to support their loved ones.

Through this model, family caregivers are empowered to be the eyes and ears in the home for healthcare providers which expands opportunities to address social determinants of health such as access to nutritious food, safe housing and transportation.

The pandemic has resulted in an increased reliance – and burden – on the family for support. Family caregivers are spending an average of 24 hours per week providing care and 83% are reporting an increase in physical, emotional and financial stress related to caregiving.

"We expect these profound pressures on caregivers to outlast COVID-19, as the pandemic has further accelerated the shift to aging at home and home-based care delivery," said Mr. Kathuria. "Having dedicated much of my career toward innovations to help provide more cost-effective care while improving outcomes, I have seen most technologies built for direct use by chronically ill seniors who in many cases are not in a position to utilize them. eFamilyCare has introduced a model that is transforming healthcare delivery through a direct focus on family caregivers. I am grateful to have the opportunity to concentrate my efforts on this important and urgent challenge alongside industry leaders who have such deep expertise managing senior populations."

Research shows that family caregivers are more willing and able to utilize technology solutions and are in the best position to impact the care of their loved ones.

"As the pandemic has shed light on long-standing challenges in our healthcare ecosystem, this is our moment to work to address the needs of senior populations in the comfort of their home," said Larry Sosnow, eFamilyCare co-founder who also co-founded athenahealth, SeniorBridge (now Humana at Home), and founding board member of the National Association for Home Care. "Naveen has been instrumental in shaping the company's successful growth strategy and positions eFamilyCare to deliver on our mission of supporting the 40 million family caregivers in the United States on whom our most vulnerable elders rely."

About eFamilyCare

eFamilyCare is a proprietary and easily accessible virtual platform and care model that allows caregivers to communicate with dedicated Care Advisers who have 10 or more years of experience treating geriatric populations. The company's specially trained nurses and social workers support caregivers on an ongoing basis to address the needs and priorities of caregivers with respect to the care of their loved ones. Regular touch points as well as on-demand caregiver support are provided through a HIPAA-compliant real-time messaging and video conferencing platform accessible via phone or web browser. The model promotes continuity of care and provides critical insights to family caregivers which allows for enhancements and optimizations in care and results in decreased hospitalizations and improved outcomes. To learn more visit eFamilyCare.com

