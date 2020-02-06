EFC Movie Takes Centre Stage at Prospect Fighting Championships 13

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Universe Pictures Group and Bravo Entertainment, Inc. Producers of "EFC", a female led Mixed Martial Arts movie, in association with Prospect Fighting Championships " PFC ", Canada's premier Mixed Martial Arts organization announced an exclusive teaser trailer drop event for the movie, "EFC" at the highly-anticipated Mixed Martial Arts event "PFC" 13 taking place Sunday March 08, 2020.

It was only a matter of time before the most dominant brand in Canadian Mixed Martial Arts would team up with the most anticipated female led Mixed Martial Arts Drama Sport movie said Gino Bravo , Executive Producer. The event marks the first time the movie brand has teamed up with an MMA brand to create this first of its kind super event.

Additionally, Executive Producer Jaze Bordeaux was quoted as saying, "While we wanted to make the first inside look into the movie a special one, it was a no brainer to do so while offering our fans the opportunity to head to Toronto and take part in the eagerly awaited 'PFC' 13 event."

In the movie, Cassady Jones finds herself in a melee that shocks the sports world, while leaving the "EFC" in the most tumultuous period of its history. In the aftermath Cassady and seven other female competitors are given an opportunity to fight in a tournament to crown a new champion. Understanding that her big break is at hand, Cassady comes to the realization that it's not just another fight, it's the fight for everything.

To continue, "EFC" stars Karlee Rose as Cassady Jones, Gemini award winner Richard Zeppierri as Frank Russo, Avaah Blackwell as Scarlett Jones, Kathryn Aboya as Alexa Star, Andrea DrePaul as Nikki Reed, Alex Cruz as John David and Stephanie Jones as Donna Carter. More information about the movie can be found on online @efcmovie or http://efcmovie.com

"PFC" 13 comes to REBEL Nightclub in Downtown Toronto for its 13th event on Sunday March 08, 2020 at 4pm EST. The professional Mixed Martial Arts event is headlined by Tony Laramie vs Claudio Ledesma for the World Flyweight Title and includes some of the top fighters from around the world. "'PFC'" is focused on bringing a premier fight card to Toronto that will send echoes of excitement throughout North America in the weeks leading up to the event''- Jamie Champion. Ticket and online streaming information can be found at prospectfights.com.

