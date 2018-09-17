Eff Creative Group Named #273 Of The "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" By Entrepreneur Magazine's 2018 Entrepreneur360™ list

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eff Creative Group, an award-winning Inc. 500 company, was recently recognized as one of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" by Entrepreneur magazine's Entrepreneur360™ List, a premier study delivering the most comprehensive analysis of private companies in America. Based on this study forged by Entrepreneur, Eff Creative Group is recognized as a well-rounded company that has mastered a balance of impact, innovation, growth leadership and value.

"We are truly humbled to be included on the Entrepreneur360™ List," said Doron J. Fetman, Founder and CEO, Eff Creative Group. "Being a serial entrepreneur all my life, I've always believed that entrepreneurs have the needed skills to survive and thrive in life, which translates into business as well. Regardless of circumstance, setbacks or economic climate, it is the entrepreneurs who will continue to have the grit to succeed and drive our economy forward. As a company run by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs, Eff Creative Group guides clients to ultimate success."

"Our annual evaluation of vetted data offers a 360-degree analysis of top privately-held companies across a multitude of industries," explains Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur Magazine. "They are deemed successful not only by revenue numbers, but by how well-rounded they are. The companies that make the list have pushed boundaries with their innovative ideas, fostered strong company cultures, impacted their communities for the better, and increased their brand awareness."

ABOUT EFF CREATIVE GROUP

Eff Creative Group is an award-winning Inc. 500 company headquartered in Times Square, New York. A team of experienced creative innovators, Eff strategically designs, develops, and markets groundbreaking digital and consumer products launching campaigns for businesses with bespoke market solutions. With offices in NYC, Singapore and Hong Kong, Eff is a globally-renowned vertically-integrated boutique creative agency that is experienced in a multitude of industries and is constantly reinventing the world of design, media, and technology.

ABOUT ENTREPRENEUR MEDIA INC.

For 41 years, Entrepreneur Media Inc. has been serving the entrepreneurial community by providing comprehensive coverage of business and personal success through original content and events. Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com, GreenEntrepreneur.com and publishing imprint Entrepreneur Press provide solutions, information, inspiration and education read by millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners worldwide.

