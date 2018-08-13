Eff Creative Group Recognized As An Inc. 500 Company For The Second Year In A Row; Ranks No. 408 On 2018 Inc. 5000 List

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Eff Creative Group, LLC is No. 408 on its 37th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"It is an absolute honor to be among the fastest growing American businesses that have garnered a position on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list," said Doron J. Fetman, Founder and CEO, Eff Creative Group, LLC. "At Eff, we are truly humbled by the fact that our firm has been recognized for the last two years as an Inc. 500 company. We are thrilled to be number 408 this year and are excited to attend the annual event in October to connect with like-minded business professionals and owners across America."

"At Eff Creative Group, we become an extension of our client's team, by providing vertically integrated strategic services with one goal in mind: increased ROI. That is something that truly makes us unique in today's business landscape and that plays a key role in supporting our growth year-over-year," said Toby Hassan Fishman, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Eff Creative Group.

Not only have the companies on the 2018 Inc. 5000 (which are listed online at Inc.com, with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 15) been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2018 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 538.2 percent, and a median rate of 171.8 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $206.1 billion in 2017, accounting for 664,095 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it's unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "The lines of business may come and go, or come and stay. What doesn't change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held October 17 to 19, 2018, at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort, in San Antonio, Texas. As always, speakers include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

About Eff Creative Group



Eff Creative Group is an award-winning Inc. 500 company headquartered in Times Square, New York. A team of experienced creative innovators, Eff strategically designs, develops, and markets groundbreaking digital and consumer products launching campaigns for businesses with bespoke market solutions. With offices in NYC, Singapore and Hong Kong, Eff is a globally-renowned vertically-integrated boutique creative agency that is experienced in a multitude of industries and is constantly reinventing the world of design, media, and technology.

To learn more, visit: www.EffCreative.com

Follow us on social media: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

About Inc. Media



Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

Media Contact:



Press@EffCreative.com

SOURCE Eff Creative Group

Related Links

http://www.effcreative.com

