BOLIDEN, Sweden, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Production at the concentrating plant has been able to restart after the fire in the primary crushing plant the night between 28 and 29 May, as was communicated earlier. Mobile crushing plants have been set up and production is at almost 90 per cent of normal capacity.

Post-fire inspections are still ongoing and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Damage to the heavy equipment such as crusher and feeder is limited while there is extensive damage to the electrical and ventilation systems. A preliminary assessment is that the repairs will take two to three months.

The total impact on operating profit in Boliden Mines is provisionally estimated at approximately SEK 200 million distributed in the second and third quarters. Boliden Smelters will not be affected. Discussions with insurance companies are initiated.

Boliden is a metals company with a focus on sustainable development. Our roots are Nordic, our market global. Our core competence lies within the fields of exploration, mining, smelting and metal recycling. Boliden has around 6,000 employees and an annual turnover of SEK 50 billion. The share is listed in the Large Cap segment on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm.

www.boliden.com

For further information, please contact:

Klas Nilsson

Director Group Communications

Phone: +46-70-453-65-88

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/boliden/r/effect-of-the-fire-at-boliden-kevitsa,c3128262

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/997/3128262/1259449.pdf Press release (PDF)

SOURCE Boliden