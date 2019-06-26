Effective Email Organization Tips from Messaging Architects

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and Office 365 email migration provider, discusses effective email organization tips in a new article on the Messaging Architects website.

The informative article advises individuals and organizations on how to de-clutter their inboxes, manage email attachments to improve collaboration and use Office 365 tools for email organization. In addition, it relates how the entire organization benefits when individuals follow company email policies.

"Some pro-active email organization can restore order to your inbox and boost productivity," stated Alexander Velarde, Professional Services Technician at Messaging Architects. "Start by making a commitment to empty your inbox every time you read email."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Avoid Cyber-Hoarding with Effective Email Organization."

De-Clutter Your Inbox

"Creating custom folders helps clear the inbox and make information easier to locate down the road. For instance, you might create folders for specific clients or projects. You can even tell Outlook to automatically send emails from a certain address to a folder you specify."

Don't Get Attached to Attachments

"Although folders can prove a boon to your efforts at email organization, be careful not to turn your inbox into a document file cabinet. Instead of passing and storing documents in email, use OneDrive or another shared storage area. Working from a shared drive improves collaboration by ensuring that team members are viewing the most current version of the document."

Office 365 Tools for Email Organization

"Outlook includes a Clean Up tool that allows you to delete or archive redundant emails. You can choose to clean up a single conversation. Alternatively, you can clean up an entire folder, with or without subfolders. You indicate whether to remove the messages completely or move them to a folder you specify. You can also save unread or flagged messages."

Make Email Organization a Team Effort

When individual employees build good email habits, the entire organization reaps the rewards. Implementing company-wide email policies and archiving solutions takes those benefits a step further. The experts at Messaging Architects can help organizations develop solid information governance best practices that keep businesses secure, productive and compliant.

