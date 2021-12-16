Effective Immediately: The Entrepreneurs for Kids Everywhere Foundation is Accepting Entrepreneur Applications

"I decided to pledge a portion of my equity to Nationwide Children's Hospital because I know the research going on there is at the forefront of modern-day breakthroughs. From gene therapy to unique cancer treatments, my money is going to help children who need it most. I also wanted to be involved with like-minded individuals in the entrepreneur group who understand the hospital's goals and are trying to grow their companies as well … It's easy to make a buck. It's a lot tougher to make a difference." – John Manner, Co-Founder of MavenNext

Like its dream-like cloud logo, MavenNext's vision is to dream big, provide the best quality of service, and give back! John built MavenNext on the values of innovation, compassion, and making a positive difference – it's his genuine concern for others, as well as his innate ability to do the right thing, that sets him apart from the crowd.

MavenNext: www.mavennext.com

MavenNext is a new type of ServiceNow partner - one that encourages both the Now platform expertise and human transformation needed in today's digital world. The team builds resilient services that mobilize your world of work with seamless workflows, reduced software spend and customized MavenSteps®. Their proprietary MavenSteps® enables clients to realize the full potential of the Now Platform. The Mavens help to improve efficiency, reduce operational costs, and increase productivity.

Contact: Katherine Gioffre, [email protected]

SOURCE MavenNext