Effectual Achieves 200 AWS Certifications

Effectual, a modern, cloud first managed and professional services company, has collectively achieved 200 AWS Certifications. The milestone reflects the company's deepening AWS app development skills and experience implementing solutions and solving tough technology challenges for its enterprise and public sector customers.

"The continual expansion of our AWS expertise is one of our top priorities," said Robb Allen, Effectual CEO. "Keeping pace with AWS innovation and staying relevant to our customers requires an ongoing commitment to learning that extends throughout our organization. These certifications are foundational to how we help our customers modernize."

The AWS Certification Program validates cloud expertise to help professionals highlight in-demand skills and to help organizations build effective, innovative teams for cloud initiatives using AWS. Role-based certifications include those in Cloud Practitioner, Architect, Developer, and Operations roles, as well as Specialty AWS certifications in specific technical areas.

An AWS Premier Consulting Partner, Effectual holds the AWS Migration, DevOps, Mobile, SaaS, Government, and Nonprofit Competencies, Well-Architected and Public Sector Partner designations, as well as the AWS Lambda, AWS Microsoft EC2, AWS GovCloud (US) service deliveries, and the Authority to Operate on AWS program. The company's portfolio of modern cloud services includes strategy and ideation, migration, app development, and modern cloud management.

About Effectual

Effectual is a modern, cloud first managed and professional services company that works with commercial enterprises and the public sector to mitigate their risk and enable IT modernization. A deeply experienced and passionate team of problem solvers apply proven methodologies to business challenges across Amazon Web Services and VMware Cloud on AWS. Effectual is a member of the Cloud Security Alliance, and the PCI Security Standards Council.

