Effectual Achieves AWS Migration Competency Status

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Effectual, a modern, cloud-first, managed and professional services company, has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration Competency status. The designation recognizes the company's technical proficiency and proven success helping commercial and public sector customers migrate to AWS.

"Moving to the cloud clears the pathway for future modernization," said Robb Allen, Effectual CEO. "Migration services are at the core of our end to end service offerings, supporting seamless transitions from traditional infrastructure to the scalable, secure architecture of AWS infrastructure. Achieving the AWS Migration Competency strengthens both our relationship with AWS and the cloud migration expertise we offer our customers."

With deep experience across both AWS and VMware Cloud on AWS, Effectual is uniquely positioned to lead complex migrations focused on improving reliability and performance, operating more securely, and optimizing costs. The AWS Migration Competency further validates Effectual's ability to deliver successful data center evacuations, workload and database migrations, and app modernization – supporting customers through every stage of their journey to the cloud.

Beyond migration, Effectual offers a full suite of modern cloud management services designed to ensure data security, cost monitoring, and continuous compliance with regulatory requirements such as PCI, HIPAA, FedRAMP, and FISMA. In addition, the Modernization Services Provider helps customers design, develop, and rearchitect applications using the latest technologies and services from AWS.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

An AWS Premier Consulting Partner, Effectual holds over 180 AWS Certifications and, in addition to the AWS Migration Competency, the company also achieved the AWS DevOps Competency, AWS SaaS Competency, AWS Mobile Competency, and AWS Government and Nonprofit Competency designations. Effectual is also an AWS Well-Architected Partner and AWS Public Sector Partner, and is a member of the AWS GovCloud (US) and Authority to Operate on AWS programs.

About Effectual

Effectual is an innovative, cloud first managed and professional services company that works with commercial enterprises and the public sector to mitigate their risk and enable IT modernization. A deeply experienced and passionate team of problem solvers apply proven methodologies to business challenges across Amazon Web Services and VMware Cloud on AWS. Effectual is backed by Catalyst Investors and Lumerity Capital, private equity firms focused on investments in cloud and data infrastructure. Effectual is a member of the Cloud Security Alliance, and the PCI Security Standards Council.

