Effectual Achieves Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) Certification as a Level One Service Provider

HOBOKEN, N.J., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Effectual, an innovative, cloud first, security first managed and professional services company, has achieved the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) certification as a Level One Service Provider. After an extensive independent audit of Effectual's people, processes, and technologies a Report on Compliance (ROC) was awarded by Coalfire, a third-party qualified security assessor (QSA). This latest accomplishment is another significant milestone for the modernization service provider, validating their ability to secure and manage elastic cloud environments.

"While not every service provider is mandated by the card brands to be PCI compliant, it is important for all service providers to recognize the significant role they play as an extension of their customers' IT estate," said Darren Cook, Chief Security Officer and certified PCI Internal Security Assessor (PCI ISA). "Security is our number one priority at Effectual, and we must provide the highest levels of assurance to our customers that we can facilitate the security and compliance goals of their business."

Effectual elected the highest and most stringent PCI compliance audit validation level to demonstrate their security first culture, program, and managed service capabilities. The PCI DSS Report on Compliance reinforces the company's modern approach to security, which has been designed with specific policies to address the compliance challenges in the cloud.

"Our team has deep experience in securing compliant cloud environments for our customers' data and applications. We understand that a strong security posture extends beyond technology and into core organizational business practices," said Robb Allen, Effectual CEO. "This achievement exemplifies our commitment to a security first culture and highlights our ability to align modern security protocols to the business objectives of our customers."

About Effectual

Effectual, an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, is an innovative, cloud first, security first managed and professional services company that works with commercial enterprises and the public sector to mitigate their risk and enable IT modernization. A deeply experienced and passionate team of problem solvers apply proven methodologies to business challenges across Amazon Web Services and VMware Cloud on AWS. Effectual is backed by Catalyst Investors and Lumerity Capital, private equity firms focused on investments in cloud and data infrastructure. Effectual is a member of the Cloud Security Alliance, and the PCI Security Standards Council.

