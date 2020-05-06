Effectual Expands Executive Leadership Team with Addition of Rick Ruskin as Chief Sales Officer

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Effectual, an innovative, cloud first, security first managed and professional services company announced that 30-year IT industry veteran Rick Ruskin joined the team as Chief Sales Officer in March of 2020. Ruskin will be leading all aspects of Effectual's sales, solutions architecture, sales operations, and channel sales teams.

Ruskin has over 30 years of experience developing hypergrowth IT companies into specialized market leaders. He joins Effectual from VIOLIN, where he held the position of Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales. Before his role at VIOLIN, Rick led North American Channel Sales for Kaminario, and held senior leadership and executive positions within VDX, eG Innovations, Lumigent Software, VIRTERA, MTI Technology, and Storability Software.

"Propelling Effectual's sales initiatives through direct customer engagement, technology partners, and channel alliances offered a tremendous opportunity to leverage my relationships and the experiences I have had with my other growth companies," said Rick Ruskin, CSO, Effectual. "The Effectual Team has built a company culture and a foundation of IT Modernization services that are primed to transform the way enterprise organizations approach cloud solutions. I am excited to be part of this team and share our experience, expertise, and ability to execute with new customers."

A Doctoral Candidate at Columbia University, Ruskin found his passion in delivering modern IT solutions to the enterprise. He holds strong relationships with strategic partners, VARs, and MSPs around the world. His network and drive have built out global go to market teams throughout the US, Europe, and Asia.

"Rick's focus on customer success and track record of building dynamic sales organizations has helped him build a broad network with both enterprises and partners within our ecosystem," said Robb Allen, CEO, Effectual. "His ambition to be part of building and scaling a market leader is a natural fit for this stage of our business."

About Effectual

Effectual is an innovative, cloud first, security first managed and professional services company that works with commercial enterprises and the public sector to mitigate their risk and enable IT modernization. A deeply experienced and passionate team of problem solvers apply proven methodologies to business challenges across Amazon Web Services and VMware Cloud on AWS. Effectual is backed by Catalyst Investors and Lumerity Capital, private equity firms focused on investments in cloud and data infrastructure. Effectual is a member of the Cloud Security Alliance, and the PCI Security Standards Council.

