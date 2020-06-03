Effectual Increases Momentum with Acquisition of AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, Five Talent, Strengthening DevOps and Cloud Native Application Development Services

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Effectual, an innovative, cloud first, security first managed and professional services company, has acquired Five Talent, a technology consultancy and custom software modernization and development firm headquartered in Bend, Oregon. Five Talent collaborates with customers to design, develop, and architect applications built using DevOps methodologies that integrate best practices and drive innovation.

"Effectual and Five Talent have been working as partners on a number of engagements with our mutual customers," said Robb Allen, CEO, Effectual. "Simply put, we believe we can accomplish more together as one company, delivering a complete suite of services for modernizing, securing and ensuring the continuous compliance of mission critical applications and workloads for our customers. We will leverage our combined experience, resources, skill sets and geographic reach, to continue to execute on our vision to be the leader in IT modernization services for commercial enterprises and the public sector."

Five Talent has extensive experience in DevOps automation, custom application development, SaaS enablement, and refactoring workloads. Their expertise in cloud native services, including containers and serverless, enhance Effectual's portfolio of professional and modern cloud managed services.

"Working together over the past year, it is clear that the cultural similarities of our organizations and our complementary services provide customers with a complete solution for delivering successful business outcomes," said Preston Callicott, CEO, Five Talent. "We are committed to building trusted, long-term relationships with our customers in every engagement. Similarly, Effectual approaches each engagement with a thorough understanding of each customer's goals and success criteria. The alignment in our approach, and shared passion to learn and innovate alongside our customers has inspired us to set new goals and grow our businesses as one."

Five Talent holds Amazon Web Services (AWS) DevOps, SaaS, and Mobile Competencies and recently surpassed the AWS 50 Certified milestone within the AWS Partner Network, placing them among the most technically experienced Advanced Consulting Partners in the AWS partner ecosystem. At a minimum, every Five Talent team member is an AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner, ensuring a foundational understanding of the AWS Cloud architectural principles as well as basic security and compliance aspects of the AWS platform. In addition, 25% of the certifications achieved by the team are at the Professional or Specialty level, the most challenging and sought after of all AWS certifications.

"Technical excellence and continuous learning are core values for both Effectual and Five Talent," said Ryan Comingdeer, CTO, Five Talent. "Together, we can pursue greater levels of expertise and continue to push our team to advance their skills. The certifications, competencies, and programs we have achieved through our partnership with AWS demonstrate this commitment and provide customers with the confidence that we are cloud experts who can deliver high performing, impactful solutions."

Combining Effectual's certified Modernization EngineersTM with the certified expertise of the Five Talent team puts the company at over 150 AWS certifications. Effectual is the only AWS Premier Consulting Partner to hold both the AWS Government Competency and the VMware Master Services Competency in VMware Cloud on AWS.

About Effectual

Effectual, an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, is an innovative, cloud first, security first managed and professional services company that works with commercial enterprises and the public sector to enable IT modernization and mitigate risk. A deeply experienced and passionate team of problem solvers apply proven methodologies to business challenges across Amazon Web Services and VMware Cloud on AWS. Effectual is backed by Catalyst Investors and Lumerity Capital, private equity firms focused on investments in cloud and data infrastructure. Effectual is a member of the Cloud Security Alliance, and the PCI Security Standards Council.

SOURCE Effectual

Related Links

http://www.effectual.com

