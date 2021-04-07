EFFEN® Vodka Joins Forces with Allies in Arts to Create 2021 Pride 365 Bottle, Supporting Creatives in LGBTQQIA2S and Black Communities

CHICAGO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In its celebration of Pride – not only during Pride Month, but year-round – and its commitment to building a more inclusive tomorrow, EFFEN Vodka, a premium and smooth vodka brand, is proud to announce the launch of the EFFEN Vodka 2021 Pride 365 Bottle in collaboration with non-profit organization Allies in Arts .

EFFEN Vodka commissioned Chicago-based, LGBTQQIA2S artist and street muralist Sam Kirk to design the bottle, which celebrates the Black and LGBTQQIA2S communities and highlights that each day is an opportunity to live loud, vibrant and proud.

"We're huge fans of Sam's work and thrilled with how the Pride 365 bottle came out," said Ivan Hidalgo, Senior Marketing Director of Regional Brands at Beam Suntory. "There's no doubting the immense obstacles and barriers the LGBTQQIA2S and Black communities continue to face, and we are honored to join forces with Allies in Arts and Sam to create the 2021 Pride 365 Bottle not only showcasing the Pride colors, but really supporting the underrepresented artists in these communities."

Since 2018, EFFEN Vodka has created limited-edition Pride bottles to celebrate self-expression, support diversity and champion the LGBTQQIA2S community, including supporting organizations like Outfest. This year, EFFEN Vodka is partnering with Allies in Arts to bolster their mission of empowering creative voices and providing fair-paid work for artists who identify as womxn, BIPOC and LGBTQQIA2S – all of whom are underrepresented individuals in creative industries.

"We are very grateful for EFFEN's partnership in support of our mission to promote and hire artists who are women, BIPOC, and queer," said Allies in Arts designer and EFFEN Vodka decal artist Kyle Lasky.

Further demonstrating EFFEN Vodka's ongoing commitment to fostering self-expression, the brand has commissioned two members of the Allies in Arts community to create two sets of vinyl bottle decals for fans to decorate their EFFEN Vodka bottles at home. The collections include the Boldly Black collection, illustrated by queer nonbinary Afro-Latinx artist Acacia Rodriguez, as well as the Pride 365 collection, designed by trans artist and activist Kyle Lasky. Both collections will be available alongside the bottle at retail in the coming months.

The EFFEN Vodka 2021 Pride 365 Bottle is now available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $21.99 per 750ml bottle. For every Pride 365 Bottle made, EFFEN is making a donation to Allies in Arts to support the nonprofit's mission of amplifying the voices of underrepresented artistic creatives.

To learn more about EFFEN Vodka, visit www.effenvodka.com or follow EFFEN Vodka on Instagram .

About EFFEN® Vodka

EFFEN® Vodka is a premium Vodka whose name means smooth, even and balanced in Dutch. It is made from 100 percent premium wheat and a Dutch water source, which results in a silky, smooth liquid. Function drives form in everything EFFEN does from the nuanced flavors it chooses, to its standout bottle design. The result is always sleek, modern and unmistakably smooth.

The EFFEN line includes EFFEN Vodka, EFFEN Cucumber Vodka, EFFEN Black Cherry Vodka, EFFEN Blood Orange Vodka, EFFEN Green Apple Vodka, and EFFEN Raspberry Vodka. EFFEN is sold nationwide and is available in 50ml, 375ml, 750ml, 1L and 1.75L bottles. For more information on EFFEN Vodka, please visit http://www.effenvodka.com.

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek, Basil Hayden's and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and On The Rocks Premium Cocktails.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

EFFEN® Vodka, 100% Neutral Spirits Distilled from Wheat Grain, 40% Alc./Vol. (80 Proof) © 2021 EFFEN Import Company, Chicago, IL.

