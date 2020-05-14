Effervescent Packaging Market Expand at CAGR of 8% During 2020-2027, Uptake of Blister Packaging in Diverse Verticals Key to Revenues - TMR

ALBANY, New York, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sizable opportunities in the effervescent packaging market has stemmed from the demand for the packaging in wide range of functional food and healthcare products. They are being utilized as secondary packaging in a bevy of industries such as pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, household, and cosmetics and personal care.

The global valuation of the effervescent packaging market in 2019 stood at ~US$ 385 Mn and is expected to garner a CAGR of 8% from 2020 to 2027. Focus on improving moisture barrier properties and making them tamper-evident has made effervescent packaging better at ensuring the integrity of products. Constant technological advancements will further bolster their adoption as primary packaging in all end-use industries.

Rising consumption of dietary supplements and functional ingredients drive the use of effervescent packaging, note analysts. Packaging manufacturers are striving to reduce the footprint of packaging, while incorporating novel packaging materials such as the ones with high thermos-stability.

Key Takeaways in Effervescent Packaging Market Study

Of the various types of primary packaging, blister packaging is anticipated higher growth than all others; the segment to clock CAGR of 8.2%, vis-a-vis value

Of all the key types of secondary packaging, paperboard cartons are expected to garner a massive share of more than 85% in the effervescent packaging market by 2027-end

Ease of availability and cost-effectiveness drive the popularity of secondary packaging across end users

Among all end-use applications in effervescent packaging market, dietary supplements and nutraceuticals are a lucrative segment; trend toward preventive healthcare drive uptake

Of all regions, North America to show promising growth; the regional market to clock a CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 to 2027

to show promising growth; the regional market to clock a CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 to 2027 Asia Pacific anticipated to contribute share of 40% to global effervescent packaging market by 2027-end

Effervescent Packaging Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Effervescent packaging has replaced plastic bottles and metal cans in primary as well as secondary packaging in several of functional food products. Some of the factors shaping the rapid evolution of the effervescent packaging market has been:

Drug makers and manufacturers of pharmaceutical products are constantly improving the primary and secondary packaging of their products, such as vitamin tablets. Need for better packaging that can ensure integrity of tablets for longer time is boosting the effervescent packaging market

The aforementioned trend has been supported by the strides being made by sports industry

Pursuit to improving the performance of packaging in healthcare and personal care products has led to two striking shifts: polypropylene is being preferred over polyethylene and consumers are preferring sachets to tubes

Effervescent Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

One of the highly lucrative markets is Asia Pacific. The regional market is expected to expand on the back of extensive demand for effervescent packaging for dietary supplements. The growth has been fueled by the increasing trend of preventive healthcare in populations of various key economies of the region.

Competitive Dynamics in Effervescent Packaging Market

Manufacturers of effervescent packaging are focusing on improving the stability and integrity of packaged products. Apart from making them moisture resistant and tamper-proof, end users are also using desiccants to improve product stability. Most players in effervescent packaging market are also leaning on unveiling effervescent packaging that increase convenience of consumers of end products.

Some of the promising players in the effervescent packaging market are Hebei XINFUDA Plastic Products Co., Ltd., Nutrilo GmbH, Amerilab Technologies, Tower Laboratories, Ltd., Parekhplast India Ltd., Amcor Limited, and Romaco Pharmatechnik GmbH.

