Efficient and Compliant Virtual Engagement Platform for Life Sciences Industry

BOSTON, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aissel Technologies, Inc., a global leader of enterprise SaaS application for Medical Opinion Leader Management launched its new product, konectar Virtual Engagement. konectar Virtual Engagement Platform enables life sciences companies to conduct online meetings and Advisory Boards with their Healthcare Professionals.

In an ever-evolving healthcare space, Physicians play a very important role in life sciences companies. Pharma companies continually engage Physicians to conduct critical research at various stages of the drug development cycle starting from discovery to commercialization.

With the COVID-19 outbreak globally, it has become challenging for the life sciences industry to meet their Healthcare Professionals and conduct in-person meetings. To ensure that the customers overcome their challenge, Aissel Technologies has developed konectar Virtual Engagement Platform which helps the medical community to conduct hassle-free online meetings with their Healthcare Professionals.

konectar Virtual Engagement Platform is a robust, compliant and easy to use application. Using konectar's high-resolution video conferencing feature, life sciences companies get the same experience as face-to-face meetings enabling real-time collaboration with Healthcare Professionals. It also reduces logistical challenges of in-person meetings and the cost involved with travel.

konectar's innovative approach to conduct Online Advisory Board is an effective way of streamlining knowledge exchange within the Healthcare community. Online Advisory Boards will have participants who initiate important group discussions on a range of relevant topics, share content and conduct opinion polls. Healthcare Professionals can easily login to the application and share their knowledge on the latest medical developments. Combined with our flagship product konectar KOL Management, this becomes the most robust Healthcare Professional engagement platform available to the medical community.

Speaking about the benefits of the konectar Virtual Engagement Platform, Prasad Patil, Co-founder & CEO of Aissel Technologies, said, "Life sciences companies work with Physicians on critical research to bring new medicines and better healthcare for patients. With travel restrictions, medical teams within the pharma are facing huge challenges. Our new Virtual Engagement Platform will enable them to conduct seamless meetings."

About Aissel

Aissel's Medical Thought Leader Management solutions are deployed at leading global life sciences companies. Aissel's end to end software solutions are designed to help life sciences companies accomplish their business objectives. Aissel has 80+ employees working from offices in Hubballi, Bangalore and Boston.

