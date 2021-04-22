Effie's Latest Appointments to Powerhouse Worldwide Board of Directors Reflect An Evolving Industry

The recent additions to Effie Worldwide's Board of Directors include:

- Manolo Arroyo, Global CMO, The Coca-Cola Company

- Andrea Brimmer, Chief Marketing & Public Relations Officer, Ally Financial

- Frederique Covington Corbett, Ph.D., SVP of Global Brand Strategy & Planning, Visa

- Anda Gansca, Co-Founder & CEO, Knotch

- Michael Houston, Worldwide CEO, Grey Group

- Michelle Klein, VP, Global Customer Marketing, Facebook

- Kim Larson, Global Managing Director, Client & Agency Services, Google

- Jonathan Nelson, CEO, Omnicom Digital

- Mark Sinnock, Group Chief Strategy Officer, Europe & UK, Havas

- Khartoon Weiss, Head of Global Agency & Accounts, TikTok

- Rodney Williams, President & CEO, Belvedere Vodka

The industry is transforming and Effie's newest appointments ensure that the Board continues to represent the dynamism of the modern marketing landscape.

"The role of marketers is to drive growth for our brands and businesses, and its purpose has only intensified over the past year. Effie Worldwide's Board understands this because they live it every day," said Alford. "The Effie Board represents the industry we serve and is committed to giving back through Effie's mission to champion effective marketing and develop talent through our effectiveness framework. I am proud to welcome our newest directors and look forward to working with them to continue to evolve the standard of excellence in marketing and celebrate the dynamic nature of effectiveness around the world. I am excited for what's ahead for Effie under their partnership and leadership."

"Effie has always been committed to fostering an industry-wide culture of marketing effectiveness. This appointment of some of the best, brightest, and most progressive leaders and practitioners in our industry to Effie's Worldwide Board of Directors further solidifies our position as the global leader in recognizing, rewarding, and developing the most effective practitioners of marketing from around the world," added Mehra.

About Effie

Effie is a global 501c3 non-profit whose mission is to lead and evolve the forum for marketing effectiveness. Effie leads, inspires and champions the practice and practitioners of marketing effectiveness through education, awards, ever-evolving training and thought leadership initiatives, and first-class insights into marketing strategies that produce results. The organization recognizes the most effective brands, marketers and agencies, globally, regionally and locally through its 50+ award programs across the world and through its coveted effectiveness rankings, the Effie Index. Since 1968, Effie is known as global symbol of achievement, while serving as a resource to steer the future of marketing success. For more details, visit effie.org.

