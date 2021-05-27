Effortlessly Accept Payments Through Gravity Forms with the Payments App by Marketing 360®

FORT COLLINS, Colo., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marketing 360® Payments app, used by small business owners, agencies, and larger enterprises, is now available as a plugin for Gravity Forms. This plugin will allow any SMB using Gravity Forms to take advantage of Marketing 360's Payments app and all the powerful tools that come with it.

Through the Marketing 360 Payments app, business owners are able to leverage easy and secure payment processing by being able to accept and manage payments from anywhere, anytime —in-store, in-person, online, or on the go, and now, through a Gravity Forms plugin. The Payments app not only allows business owners to accept payments, but it also allows them to send invoices and set up recurring subscription payments, all through one, easy-to-use dashboard.

"The Marketing 360 Payments app is a game changer for busy SMBs that need a better and more efficient way to sell products and accept payments online," said Marketing 360 CMO, Jerry Kelly. "With this plugin for Gravity Forms, we are able to open up Marketing 360 Payments to many more businesses."

Payment forms can be built for virtually any payments need with Marketing 360 Payments for Gravity Forms, including:

Online payment forms - Sell products without the need for an online store

Donation forms - Accept donations with pre-determined or custom donation amounts

Booking forms - Allow your customers to book appointments or schedule an estimate

Buy-now forms - Sell one-time products, like raffle tickets or event tickets

And many, many more

Setup is simple, and connecting a website to a Marketing 360 account takes seconds. Once connected, payment forms are a breeze to build and require absolutely no coding. Customers are then tracked in the Marketing 360 Payments app, which is accessed through the Marketing 360 dashboard.

Through many tools and integrated apps, Marketing 360 makes it easy for small businesses to manage their business and marketing, all from one place while saving time, money, and tons of manual work. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ . Learn more about the plugin for Gravity Forms at https://wordpress.org/plugins/marketing-360-payments-for-gravity-forms/ .

About Marketing 360

Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage social media, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ .

