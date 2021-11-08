IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's leading frozen yogurt franchise, Yogurtland, is thrilled to offer festive and affordable catering options this holiday season. Yogurtland catering creates a special experience for guests and is perfect for a gathering of any size with several packages to choose from. Catering is available at participating Yogurtland locations only.

Effortlessly Entertain for the Holidays with Yogurtland's Dessert Catering

With the upcoming holiday months full of parties, gatherings, and meetings, Yogurtland is an easy way to sweeten up any event. Yogurtland's frozen yogurt catering gives guests the opportunity to select from a variety of delicious flavors and toppings for a fun trip to the dessert table. Orders must be placed online at least 24 hours in advance at order.catering/Yogurtland.

"Catering with Yogurtland gives our fans a convenient and unique way to serve dessert at their celebrations," says Yogurtland's Senior Marketing Manager, Brittany Knollmiller. "We love being part of our guests' happiest moments and look forward to adding Yogurtland catering to their holiday traditions!"

In addition to catering, Yogurtland is excited to announce its Cyber Monday eGift card promotion happening this fall. On Cyber Monday, November 29th (through 11:59 pm PST), the brand is offering $5 bonus cards with any $25 eGift Purchase. Guests can earn a maximum of four bonus cards per order, which are valid for use from Tuesday, November 30th through Friday, December 31st.

For more information or to find a location near you for takeout, delivery, or catering, please visit yogurt-land.com.

About Yogurtland: Celebrating 15 Years

Since 2006, Yogurtland has been leading the frozen yogurt chain delivering over 200 handcrafted artisan flavors and providing fans an anytime treat for the whole family. Championing a milestone year for the brand, Yogurtland is bringing fans more froyo moments this anniversary year with fan-favorite creations, at-home experiences, and innovations on the digital front like its new app that offers online ordering and rewards points with every purchase. Yogurtland has a team of flavorologists that exclusively use real ingredients and scratch-made, handcrafted flavors from across the globe for fans to enjoy a truly customized frozen dessert. The company's premium frozen yogurt and delicious toppings are available through delivery, pickup, or catering, giving customers more flexibility to enjoy dessert for any occasion wherever they are. Presently, Yogurtland has more than 250 locations across the U.S. and internationally. For more information, visit www.yogurt-land.com

Media contact:

Natalie Menicucci

213.225.4443

[email protected]

SOURCE Yogurtland