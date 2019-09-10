EFI Adds Veteran Talent to Support Growing Business

David Leuci, the new Chief Information Officer brings more than 20 years of innovative technology success as a reputable strategy-focused leader, for companies such as Unidine Corporation, IMB, and MRO software. David commented, "EFI's strong reputation for providing customers with technology solutions that enable people to wisely use our planet's limited energy and water resources attracted me to this organization. EFI's unique technology and data systems commitment coupled with rapid growth will help them achieve their strong mission."

Lastly, Maureen Huffam serves as the new Director of People Strategy at EFI, collaborating with leaders and teams to align people strategies with business objectives. "Everyone at EFI works together to make the organization better through innovation, enhancing the customer experience, and most importantly, to be great place to work!" Maureen said. Prior to EFI, she served as a veteran of the EE market in roles at Conservation Services Group and CLEAResult as a human resource leader.

EFI's CEO and President, Paul Danehy, has affirmed, "I am excited that these accomplished professionals are joining the leadership team, which will position us to increase our growth and continue as the leading technology provider in the industry."

About EFI

Energy Federation, Inc. (EFI), the industry leader in delivering energy efficiency solutions, is changing the way people save energy and how utilities engage with their customers. EFI leads the market of utility-branded instant rebate programs for utilities like Duke Energy, National Grid, SoCalGas and Xcel Energy. EFI's innovative incentive and product all-in-one solutions help utilities meet their customer's needs - at the speed of life. To learn more about how EFI can help, visit www.efi.org.

