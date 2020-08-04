Eficode recognized in Gartner Hype Cycle for Agile and DevOps, 2020

ESPOO, Finland, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eficode, Europe's leading DevOps company, has been recognized in Gartner's Hype Cycle for Agile and DevOps, 2020 (1) . The Hype Cycle report includes key approaches and technologies used to support a DevOps initiative.

Eficode was recognized in the Gartner report as a Sample Vendor of DevOps Value Stream Management Platforms [VSMP], the report states "they provide visibility and traceability to every process in software delivery - from ideation through development to release and production, and extending to documenting feedback from customers."

"To scale agile and DevOps practices, organizations need a DevOps VSMP that provides visibility into higher level metrics", describes Hassan Ennaciri, Senior Director & Analyst at Gartner, in the report. "DevOps VSMPs serve as an orchestrator by integrating with existing DevOps tools. They provide product teams with flexibility and freedom in selecting their tools by simplifying integration with existing DevOps toolchains or value stream delivery platforms (VSDPs)."

"Gartner Hype Cycles provide a graphic representation of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications, and how they are potentially relevant to solving real business problems and exploiting new opportunities. Gartner Hype Cycle methodology gives you a view of how a technology or application will evolve over time, providing a sound source of insight to manage its deployment within the context of your specific business goals." (2) You can learn more about the Hype Cycle here.

"We have built the Eficode ROOT DevOps Platform to help organizations manage their software delivery and DevOps toolchain. With Eficode ROOT, our customers deliver customer value faster, manage quality- and compliance-related risks, and improve the much-needed visibility into software development," said Ilari Nurmi, CEO at Eficode. "We are thrilled that Gartner, the world's leading research and advisory company, has recognized Eficode in their report. We view it as a great testament to the work we are doing."

Eficode has demonstrated its excellence in helping companies across all industries in their DevOps journeys, including Sennheiser (embedded software), DNA now part Telenor (telecommunications), and OP (financial services).

Most recently, Eficode has announced an agreement with Bankdata, one of the largest financial technology companies in Denmark, to deliver them Eficode ROOT DevOps Platform. Bankdata selected Eficode for its ability to offer a DevOps Platform solution that integrates best individual solutions in software development and operations into a continuous value stream.

(1) Gartner, Inc., Hype Cycle for Agile and DevOps, 2020, by George Spafford, Joachim Herschmann, July 15, 2020.

(2) Gartner Methodologies "Gartner Hype Cycle," 2020. https://www.gartner.com/en/research/methodologies/gartner-hype-cycle

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

