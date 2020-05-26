EFI's Utility Marketplace Wins User Experience Awards

EFI strives to ensure they deliver only the best for their utility clients, and winning this Hermes Creative award for design and interactive capabilities only confirms all of their hard work was worth it. "This utility marketplace successfully deployed in January, 2020, and it has exceeded the client's expectations," said Jonathan Coons, Director of Marketing at EFI. He continued, "Receiving the Gold award has only solidified that our services are successful at empowering the utility's program." Hermes Creative Awards recognizes outstanding work in the industry while promoting the philanthropic nature of marketing and communication professionals.

About EFI

Energy Federation, Inc. (EFI), the industry leader in delivering energy efficiency technology solutions, is changing the way people save energy and how utilities engage with their customers. EFI is a leading technology provider of utility-branded instant rebate programs for leading utility companies. EFI's innovative incentive and product all-in-one solutions help utilities meet their customer's needs - at the speed of life. To learn more about how EFI can help, visit www.efi.org.

Visit the Atmos Energy Online Marketplace - https://www.poweredbyefi.org/atmosenergy



