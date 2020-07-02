EFORCE Breaks New Ground With New Headquarters

LOGAN, Utah, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EFORCE, a public safety software company with more than 350 customers around the US, will relocate its headquarters this fall to Providence, Utah. The company announced the move with an unconventional groundbreaking video it posted to its YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/reYaCg_sotc.

EFORCE has seen steady growth in its 20-year history and has become a noteworthy competitor in many regions around the country. The move signals a major development for the company and its customers, by adding considerable space for the company to expand operations. "It became apparent during the last couple years, that this company had outgrown the space we had occupied since 2011," said Cory Bowers, one of the company's founders and Chief Executive Officer. "Our software development and support functions have expanded significantly over the last decade to serve our growing customer base."

Those customers include agencies and organizations such as LA Metro, The Country of Trinidad and Tobago Communications, Denver Regional Transportation, Utah Transit Authority, State of Utah Price Communications, Bountiful Police Department, and CSX Technology. EFORCE has seen success in helping these agencies and others streamline their operations to save time and money. Specifically, the company has helped its customers be more efficient and effective—purposefully doing less so they can be more.

"While this move is customer-driven, one thing we've purposefully done is retain our Utah roots. I really wanted this new facility to support the team that has helped build this company by providing a little more elbow room, collaboration space, and a comparable commute," adds Bowers. The EFORCE office, while located in a different city, is less than a mile from its current location at 168 N. Gateway Drive in Providence. The company will officially make the move this November.

