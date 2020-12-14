EFORCE: Police Accused of Doing Good in 2020

With over 20 years of experience in law enforcement, EFORCE software, launched the Force for Good Awards (FFG) this week at www.ffg2020.com . The community-based honor allows the public to nominate and vote on officers and agencies who were truly a force for good in 2020. The award website has already received nominations for over 30 officers and agencies. Those nominations, which can include simple acts of kindness like a cordial traffic stop or a harrowing act of bravery, are being validated and published to the site.

"We've seen many instances of bad police behavior this year, no question. But for every tragic story, there are hundreds of inspiring ones. If we want law enforcement reform, we need to both shun the bad and praise the good. If we don't, we're going to have a hard time keeping the people we want in this profession, and that's the vast majority of officers who are serving today," said Josh Paulsen, one of the FFG organizers.

Award nominees receive formal recognition with a Force for Good performance hat and are eligible for the award's grand prize of $5,000, as determined by the most community votes before January 15. Additionally, the employing agency of the grand prize winner is eligible to receive a free $50,000 software package to support their operations.

"Because we work with thousands of officers around the country, we know the care and professionalism they put into their work. Yes, they have to write tickets and make arrests, because we've entrusted them to ensure our safety and an orderly society. But we also know that what motivates them is a concern for their communities. These awards acknowledge this," said Cory Bowers, CEO of EFORCE.

The award organizers seek the public's help in nominating, voting, and sharing these stories of good by visiting www.ffg2020.com and using the social media hashtag, #ffg2020.

