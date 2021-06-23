EG Group Convenience Stores, Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Partner To Help Change Lives Of Veterans

Beginning today and running through July , store employees will ask customers to donate an amount of their choosing to DAV during checkout. Funds donated to DAV help veterans know they are not alone by helping them:

Get the benefits they deserve

Receive transportation to medical appointments

Find meaningful employment

Receive assistance during times of disaster

The convenience stores participating in the promotion include Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf 'N Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill. Their goal is to raise over $250,000 for DAV, an organization that changes the lives of more than one million veterans, of all eras, every year.

"Recognizing and giving back to those who have served our country is vitally important to the EG Group, which is why we are proud to partner with DAV in this important initiative," said George Fournier, President of EG America. "Additionally, many of our team members and guests are veterans themselves, so this association with DAV allows them to connect with the communities where they live and work in a meaningful way. This fundraising effort hits home for the EG Group and we're looking forward to our guests playing a key role in this effort."

"For years, EG America has successfully raised funds directly supporting the vital programs we provide to the men and women who served," said DAV CEO Marc Burgess. "I can't thank EG America enough for continuing to support DAV in this upcoming promotion, which showcases their compassion, graciousness and genuine reverence for America's ill and injured veterans."

About EG Group:

Founded in 2001 by the Issa Family, United Kingdom based EG Group is a major convenience retailer who has established partnerships with global brands. The business has an established pedigree of delivering a world class fuel, grocery & merchandise and foodservice offer.

EG Group currently employs in excess of 44,000 colleagues working in more than 6,000 sites across Europe, USA and Australia.

Zuber Issa CBE and Mohsin Issa CBE, Founders and co-CEOs, EG Group, were recently honored in the Queen's Birthday Honors List 2020, for their contribution to business and charity. They were also jointly named the 2018 EY Entrepreneur of the Year in the UK.

For more information see the Group's website: www.eurogarages.com

About DAV:

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America's veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America's injured heroes on Capitol Hill; providing employment resources to veterans and their families and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the US Congress in 1932. Learn more at dav.org.

