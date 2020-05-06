Egencia helps frontline healthcare workers access discounted hotel rooms for self-isolation or COVID relief travel

SEATTLE, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Egencia® , business travel by Expedia Group, announces the Helping Healthcare travel program to assist global healthcare providers with securing hotels for employees who are safely distancing from family or traveling to COVID-impacted areas. Egencia is offering healthcare and other service providers three months of free travel management services, including waived transaction and onboarding fees, access to special healthcare hotel rates with an average saving of up to 30% per night and 24-hour customer service in over 30 languages.

"We are deeply grateful to healthcare professionals all over the world who are working to keep our communities safe. Healthcare providers need their staff to be able to easily find affordable rooms near their workplace, and at Egencia we've purpose-built a program to do just that," said Ariane Gorin, president of Expedia® Business Services. "It's fantastic to see so many hotel partners unite to support healthcare professionals all over the world through this and other programs designed with health and safety as touchstones. With our hotel partners, Expedia Group is proud to play a role in helping healthcare professionals."

The Egencia Helping Healthcare travel program is available to healthcare providers in over 25 countries with generous support from thousands of hotels. For Egencia customers like Apollo, a web-based platform that matches healthcare professionals with hospitals and other facilities in need of extra staffing due to COVID-19, it's critical that they make it as easy and seamless as possible for healthcare professionals to go where they are needed most.

"Our healthcare workers are integrating into a new hospital and understanding new patient demands, all while being away from home. It's comforting to know that the logistics of travel and lodging will all be handled by a dedicated team specifically for them," said Dr. Jon Lensing, CEO of Apollo. "In this current ever-changing landscape with so many medical professionals requiring travel, it's even more meaningful to be working with a team like Egencia that's equally as excited about our company's mission as we are."

The simple setup of this travel program allows healthcare providers to access Egencia's travel management services after a 45-minute onboarding phone call. Healthcare workers can quickly start to find and book hotels close to their place of work either online or via the Egencia mobile app, with the option to expense or cover the cost themselves.

This program makes it easier for healthcare providers to look after their staff as they can update their travel program whenever they need to, for instance to make an area unbookable should it become high risk. They can also ensure their staff have 24/7support when they need it, and access to regular travel updates through the app or by logging in online. With the Egencia Helping Healthcare travel program, healthcare providers will benefit from:

90-day Egencia booking fee waiver.

Accelerated onboarding experience with no onboarding fees.

Special healthcare hotel rates at properties able to accommodate frontline workers, thanks to Expedia Group hotel partners. Many hotels are implementing further health safety protocols such as increased sanitation.

Ongoing travel disruption notifications and updates.

Tools to know where travelers are in the world, plus full access to all Egencia reporting capabilities.

24/7/365 customer service in over 30 languages.

Access to best practices and advice via the Egencia Community.

For more information or to sign up for the Egencia Helping Healthcare travel program, please visit egencia.com/helpinghealthcare.

