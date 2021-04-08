EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Market Will Exhibit Notable CAGR of 18.25% During the Study Period [2018-2030], Speculates DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Market " report provides a thorough comprehension of the EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and the Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders market report also proffers an analysis of the current EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

Some of the key takeaways of the EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Market Research Report

There is no approved therapy specific for anti-EGFR induced skin diseases in the US, EU, and Japan .

. The EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders market has a critical unmet need for approved therapies specific to EGFR inhibitor-induced skin disorders. The treatment is mainly based on off-label therapies with limited safety and efficacy data.

The off-label therapeutic options used for anti-EGFR induced skin diseases are sunscreen, emollients and soap substitutes, antibiotics, antihistamines, topical steroids, and cosmetics .

. EGFR inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders pipeline possesses potential drugs in mid-stage developments to be launched shortly. The major key players include TWi Pharmaceuticals, Azitra Inc., AnaptysBio Inc., Lutris Pharma Ltd., Hoth Therapeutics , and others that hold the potential to create a significant positive shift in EGFR inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders market.

, and others that hold the potential to create a significant positive shift in EGFR inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders market. The market size will spur owing to increased EGFR inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders population due to the rise in the access of EGFR inhibitors for the cancer treatment in the 7MM and the expected launch of emerging therapies such as Imsidolimab (ANB019), AC-701 Topical Gel 0.3%, ATR-04, LUT014, HT-001/WEG232 (Aprepitant), and others during the forecast period.

The Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) is a transmembrane protein that regulates multiple cellular processes, including proliferation, differentiation, and survival, and is overexpressed in various solid cancerous tumors.

The EGFR inhibitor class of targeted antitumor agents is designed to bind to the EGFR, thereby preventing its activation and downstream signalling cascade. EGFR inhibitors have emerged as a therapeutic standard against multiple malignancies, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN), non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and metastatic breast cancer; and use of these agents is becoming increasingly widespread.

According to DelveInsight's analysts, the total EGFR Inhibitors-induced Skin Disorders cases in the 7MM were 106,119 cases in 2020, which is likely to increase by 2030 for the study period (2018–2030).

The Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Market Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Total Number of EGFR Inhibitors Cases by Cancer Type

Total EGFR Inhibitors-induced Skin Disorders Cases

EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Treatment Market

The treatment of EGFR inhibitor-related skin reactions is not standardized and are based on local practice and mainly derived from personal experience. There is no approved therapy specific for anti-EGFR induced skin diseases in the US, EU, and Japan. The EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders market has a critical unmet need for approved therapies. The treatment is mainly based on off-label therapies with limited safety and efficacy data. The off-label therapeutic options used for anti-EGFR induced skin diseases are sunscreen, emollients and soap substitutes, antibiotics, antihistamines, topical steroids, and cosmetics. Corticosteroid use is often limited due to their toxicity on long-term use.

The topical antibiotic treatment with erythromycin, metronidazole, or nadifloxacin twice daily is recommended for early-stage and low-grade papulopustular skin reactions in acne vulgaris. Cream or lotion preparations are preferred to take advantage of an additional moisturisation effect. Skin moisturiser and urea- or polidocanol-containing lotions are used to soothe pruritus. Fissures are treated topically with propylene glycol 50% in water for 30 min under plastic occlusion every night, followed by hydrocolloid dressing. Paronychia is treated with daily antiseptic baths to avoid bacterial superinfection.

The preventive treatment has been preferred to reduce the incidence of cutaneous toxicities associated with EGFRI therapy compared with reactive management. There have been attempts to standardize the assessment and treatment of cutaneous effects currently confounded by the diversity of symptoms, the variable and intermittent occurrence of the cancer therapy, and the infrequent involvement of dermatologists. Compared with cytotoxic chemotherapy, which can induce severe vomiting, anaemia, and neuropathy, EGFR-inhibitors with their associated rash and manageable diarrhoea are generally well tolerated.

Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Emerging Therapies Along with Key Players

AC-701 Topical Gel 0.3%: TWi Pharmaceuticals

ATR-04: Azitra, Inc.

Imsidolimab (ANB019): AnaptysBio Inc.

LUT014: Lutris Pharma Ltd.

HT-001/WEG232 (Aprepitant): Hoth Therapeutics

And several others.

Final thoughts on EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Market Growth

EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Market Drivers

Robust emerging therapies - The shortfall of approved therapies might provide a greater reach of the emerging therapies in the market.

The shortfall of approved therapies might provide a greater reach of the emerging therapies in the market. Ubiquitous incidence - The rising incidence of cancer patients and access to anti-EGFR treatment worldwide increase the chances of occurrence of EGFR inhibitor-induced skin disease and thus the surge in treatment options.

The rising incidence of cancer patients and access to anti-EGFR treatment worldwide increase the chances of occurrence of EGFR inhibitor-induced skin disease and thus the surge in treatment options. Increased clinical research for the management - An increase in clinical trials activity for emerging therapies will boost the EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Market.

An increase in clinical trials activity for emerging therapies will boost the EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Market. The shortfall of approved therapies - Limited approved treatment options offer a great opportunity for the investment and development of novel therapies.

EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Market Barriers

No specific diagnostic procedure - Lack of diagnostic criteria and adequate grading system for EGFR-induced skin toxicities.

Lack of diagnostic criteria and adequate grading system for EGFR-induced skin toxicities. Specific targeted therapies are lacking - Lack of specific targeted therapies.

Lack of specific targeted therapies. Interference of systemic management of skin toxicity with EGFR targeting agents - Lack of diagnostic and management guidelines and grading system may hinder the proper diagnosis and management that might ultimately result in poor market access to emerging therapies.

Lack of diagnostic and management guidelines and grading system may hinder the proper diagnosis and management that might ultimately result in poor market access to emerging therapies. Lack of adequate grading system for EGFR-induced skin toxicities - Lack of diagnostic and treatment guidelines.

Lack of diagnostic and treatment guidelines. Strict pricing and reimbursement policies.

Scope of the EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Market Insight Report

Geography Covered : 7MM - The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), Japan .

: 7MM - , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), . Study Period : 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030).

: 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030). EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Markets Segmentation : By Geographies and By EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

: By and By (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming) Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders : TWi Pharmaceuticals, Azitra Inc., AnaptysBio Inc., Lutris Pharma Ltd., Hoth Therapeutics, and several others.

TWi Pharmaceuticals, Azitra Inc., AnaptysBio Inc., Lutris Pharma Ltd., Hoth Therapeutics, and several others. Analysis : Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies. Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Key Insights 2 EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Report Introduction 3 EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Market Overview at a Glance 4 Executive Summary of EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders 5 EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Disease Background and Overview 6 EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Epidemiology and Patient Population 6.1 The United States 6.2 EU5 6.2.1 Germany 6.2.2 France 6.2.3 Italy 6.2.4 Spain 6.2.5 The United Kingdom 6.3 Japan 7 EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Patient Journey 8 EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Emerging Drugs 8.1 Key Cross Competition 8.2 AC-701 Topical Gel 0.3%: TWi Pharmaceuticals 8.3 ATR-04: Azitra Inc. 8.4 Imsidolimab (ANB019): AnaptysBio Inc. 8.5 LUT014: Lutris Pharma Ltd. 8.6 HT-001/WEG232 (Aprepitant): Hoth Therapeutics 9 7MM EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Market Analysis 9.1 United States EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Market Size 9.2 EU-5 EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Market Size 9.2.1 Germany Market Size 9.2.2 France Market Size 9.2.3 Italy Market Size 9.2.4 Spain Market Size 9.2.5 United Kingdom Market Size 9.3 Japan EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Market Size 10 EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Market Drivers 11 EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Market Barriers 12 SWOT Analysis of EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders 13 EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Unmet Needs 14 Appendix 15 DelveInsight Capabilities 16 Disclaimer 17 About DelveInsight

