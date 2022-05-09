Egg Processing Market size worth $ 34.5 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 2.8% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Shifting consumer preference towards processed food led to an increase in demand for high-quality egg products. Increasing demand for a nutritional diet and high protein food items led to a major increase in the Egg Processing Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Egg Processing Market" By Type (Dried Egg Products, Liquid Egg Products), By Application (Bakery, Confectionery, Dairy Production), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Egg Processing Market size was valued at USD 27.7 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 34.5 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Egg Processing Market Overview

The rise in the convenience and ease of use and storage of processed eggs is a vital factor escalating the market growth. Diminishing risks associated with contamination, and the long shelf-life of processed egg products, rise in the technological developments and advancements in egg processing machinery, rise in the demand for processed eggs that can be used as a quality protein in sports and bodybuilding, rise in the health awareness and consciousness among consumers are the major factors among others driving the Egg Processing Market. The Egg Processing Market is mainly driven by convenience, ease of use, and storage of processed eggs.

Convenience food has become more popular as the urban population grows and people's lifestyles become busier. The necessity to physically break shells and separate various components of the egg are eliminated with processed eggs. Furthermore, processed eggs are more efficiently treated and pasteurized as a result of technical improvements, ensuring safety, reduced risk of contamination, and longer shelf life. Processed eggs are commonly utilized in sports and bodybuilding as a source of high-quality protein. Furthermore, processed eggs have the potential to be used in new and unique culinary products, such as processed eggs and healthcare products. It has potential as a handy form of an ingredient in the food and beverage industry for the increasing manufacture of foodstuffs needing egg and egg components, as it substantially reduces manual labour.

Key Developments

In April 2019 , Ovostar Union increased its egg processing volume from 139 million eggs in 2018 to 142 million eggs in 2019 to meet the demand for dry egg products from importing countries.

, Ovostar Union increased its egg processing volume from 139 million eggs in 2018 to 142 million eggs in 2019 to meet the demand for dry egg products from importing countries. In October 2018 , DolgovGroup initiated investment in a new egg processing plant in Russia to produce pasteurized egg white/yolk and dried egg products.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Actini Group (Actini Sas), Avril SCA, Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., Moba B.V., Eurovo S.R.L., Igreca S.A., Interovo Egg Group B.V., Pelbo S.P.A., Bouwhuis Enthoven BV, Sanovo Technology Group.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Egg Processing Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

Egg Processing Market, By Type

Dried Egg Products



Liquid Egg Products



Others

Egg Processing Market, By Application

Bakery



Confectionery



Dairy Production



Others

Egg Processing Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

