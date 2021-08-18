EGGER Wood Products Releases Virtual Plant Tour

Experience offers behind-the-scenes look at new production facility

LEXINGTON, N.C., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EGGER Wood Products now offers a virtual tour of the company's new $500 million manufacturing plant in Lexington, N.C.—its first North American production facility. The online plant tour shows behind-the-scenes views of the raw particleboard and thermally fused laminate (TFL) production processes at the state-of-the-art plant.

The virtual tour features 13 video segments, each focusing on different areas of the facility and following the production process, from arrival of raw materials to packaging and shipping of final products. Videos spotlight the plant's highly automated systems, with additional segments providing an overview of the company's 60-year history, a look inside the EGGER Design Center and a summary of the company's two- and four-year apprenticeship programs.

"This resource allows our customers, partners and local community to experience, up close but from their home or office, the scope of EGGER's investment in a 'made in the USA' product," said Carston Ritterbach, Plant Manager, Commercial Services. "Offering this experience virtually opens it up to a broader audience."

Construction on the one million square-foot facility began in April of 2018. Despite numerous weather-related challenges and an ongoing global pandemic, production began on schedule in September 2020. EGGER Wood Products now employs more than 400 workers.

Additional construction phases will continue over the next 10-15 years, depending on market conditions, including additional lamination lines, finishing lines for added value production and a second particleboard production line, creating 370 more jobs.

To view the virtual plant tour, visit egger.com/lexington. To schedule an in-person plant tour, email [email protected].

About EGGER

Founded in 1961 in St. Johann in Tyrol, Austria, EGGER GROUP is a more than $3.5 billion privately-held, family-owned company that employs more than 10,400 associates. EGGER is a global leader in the manufacturing of wood-based materials for the furniture and interior design, flooring and building products industries. The company's extensive, value-added product range includes thermally fused laminate (TFL), laminates, edge banding, raw particleboard, Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF), MDF Mouldings and laminate flooring. With 20 production plants worldwide, EGGER Wood Products LLC is the company's first production facility in North America. The state-of-the-art particleboard manufacturing plant, with TFL laminations capacities, started production in September 2020. The total investment of the project, once completed, will be approximately $700 million and will create an estimated 770 direct jobs.

