Eggland's Best Celebrates First-Of-Its-Kind Patent for Production of a Better Egg

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eggland's Best (EB), the nation's #1 egg, is pleased to announce that the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted a first-of-its-kind patent only to Eggland's Best for its method of producing a better shell egg. This patent, A Method for Production of a Verified Enriched Shell Egg, confirms that Eggland's Best shell eggs are produced in a method that enriches their nutritional content.

Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every EB egg has superior qualities including high nutritional content, a reduced risk of Salmonella Enteritidis (SE), and other exceptional egg and shell qualities. This patent demonstrates and verifies that the EB process is superior, resulting in the highest quality egg.

"This patent is a testament to our commitment to providing an egg with superior nutrition, taste and freshness," said Charlie Lanktree, CEO of Eggland's Best. "We are thrilled to be officially recognized by the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office, reinforcing the fact that Eggland's Best offers the best product available."

In addition to this newest patent, Eggland's Best has been the recipient of numerous other patents throughout its history of being America's #1 egg, including:

Eggs Compatible with Cholesterol-Reducing Diet and Method of Producing the Same

Method of Reducing Cholesterol in Chicken Eggs

Feed Composition for Egg-Laying Fowl

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more vitamin E and more than double the vitamin B12. EB eggs are also an excellent source of vitamin B2 (riboflavin) and vitamin B5. Eggland's Best's superior nutritional profile is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and vitamin E.

"After years of involvement with research and quality evaluation pertaining to the exceptional Eggland's Best quality & safety program, I am thrilled that EB has received this well-deserved stamp of approval," said Chuck Johnson, former Chief, Grading Branch, USDA, Agricultural Marketing Service. "This incredible achievement showcases the brand's commitment to providing the only egg with superior nutrition and the highest-quality standards."

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness, and variety. In fact, an independent study in The Journal of Applied Poultry Research proved that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best (EB) is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Due to the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness, and variety, Eggland's Best eggs have won over 100 awards & honors. Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards, and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received numerous awards and honors from such trusted publications as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled, proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB shell eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, and organic varieties. EB also offers hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, deviled egg kits, hard-cooked snacks, and is certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

