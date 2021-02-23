Eggland's Best Earns the Good Housekeeping Nutritionist Approved Emblem

The Good Housekeeping Nutritionist Approved Emblem was developed to help consumers lead healthier lives by empowering them to make informed food choices. Not only does the emblem provide a solution for those looking to be more health-conscious, but the products selected are also practical and evoke the tried-and-tested assurance of the Good Housekeeping brand in the food space. The Nutrition Lab assesses food products based on specific nutritional criteria as well as taste, simplicity, convenience and transparency.

"The Good Housekeeping Institute is committed to providing consumers with evidence-based nutrition content and recommendations that can help shoppers make smarter choices and maximize their personal health and wellbeing," said Good Housekeeping Institute's Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Stefani Sassos MS, RDN, CSO, CDN. "While evaluating EB eggs, we were able to verify that Eggland's Best contains superior nutrition such as double the omega-3 fatty acids and six times more vitamin D compared to ordinary eggs. Incorporating Eggland's Best eggs into your diet is a simple and delicious way to ensure you and your family are obtaining essential vitamins and nutrients."

"We are thrilled to have our superior nutrition verified by the Good Housekeeping Institute and be granted the Good Housekeeping Nutritionist Approved Emblem," said Charlie Lanktree, CEO of Eggland's Best. "Eggland's Best aims to provide shoppers with the only eggs that offer better taste, freshness, and nutrition, and this emblem is a testament to that commitment."

Eggland's Best eggs also contain a variety of micronutrients that can help support a healthy immune system. Most micronutrients are not produced in the body and must be derived from the diet.

"The Good Housekeeping Nutritionist Approved Emblem is a great tool for consumers looking for the most nutritious options, such as EB eggs, while scanning the aisles at the grocery store," said Marissa Meshulam, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, and founder of MPM Nutrition. "I only recommend Eggland's Best eggs to my clients because they taste great and also offer a mix of micronutrients that support immune health so my clients and I can feel our absolute best."

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more vitamin E, and more than double the vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities.

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness and variety. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com .

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards; "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards; and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, various frozen varieties and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Good Housekeeping

Celebrating 135 years, Good Housekeeping (GoodHousekeeping.com) is a leading lifestyle media brand inspiring a monthly audience of 45+ million readers to discover genius innovations, delicious ideas, style-savvy trends, compelling news and best-in-class products for their homes, families and themselves. The Good Housekeeping Institute's state-of-the-art labs combined with Good Housekeeping's seasoned editorial talent is unparalleled. Staffed by top engineers, scientists and technology experts, the GH Institute tests and evaluates thousands of products each year for the magazine, website and for the Good Housekeeping Seal and the Green Good Housekeeping Seal, which are among the most recognized and trusted consumer icons in the world today. Good Housekeeping, which also has five international editions, is published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst, a leading global, diversified media, information and services company. Hearst Magazines' portfolio of more than 25 powerful brands in the U.S., inspire and entertain audiences across all media platforms. Hearst Magazines' print and digital assets reach nearly 165 million readers and site visitors each month — 70% of all millennials and 69% of all Gen Z, age 18+ (source: comScore/MRI 1-20/S19). The company publishes over 300 editions and 245 websites around the world and attracts more readers of monthly magazines than any other publisher. Follow Good Housekeeping on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and on Pinterest.

SOURCE Eggland's Best

Related Links

https://www.coynepr.com/brand/egglands-best/

