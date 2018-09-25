Eggland's Best Goes Pink to Support Susan G. Komen®

"We are thrilled and thankful that Eggland's Best continues to be committed to helping support our fight to end breast cancer," said Christina Alford, Komen SVP of Development. "More than 41,000 women and men die each year in the U.S. from breast cancer – and that's unacceptable. Our partners, like Eggland's Best, play a huge role in helping to fund our work to save lives."

To highlight their commitment and to encourage action from millions of consumers in the fight against breast cancer, the iconic red Eggland's Best-stamped eggs will instead showcase Susan G. Komen®'s iconic pink Running Ribbon® throughout October, National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. During this time, Eggland's Best egg cartons will also feature Susan G. Komen® graphics. In 2017-2018, Eggland's Best will donate $100,000 to Susan G. Komen® regardless of sales.

"While significant progress has been made in recent years to improve breast cancer education, it is still important to share information and support for those affected by this awful disease," said Charlie Lanktree, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "We are committed to making an impact with the goal of saving lives, just like we are committed to providing consumers the only egg that provides better nutrition, better taste, and better freshness."

"I'm proud to work with Eggland's Best and help support such an honorable mission," said Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner. "A diet that includes nutrient-rich foods like Eggland's Best eggs is important for people who are trying to eat a balanced diet to promote overall good health."

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more vitamin E, and more than double the vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer.

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness, and variety. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best (EB) is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Due to the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness, and variety, Eggland's Best eggs have won over 100 awards & honors. Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards, and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received numerous awards and honors from such trusted publications as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled, proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB shell eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, and organic varieties. EB also offers hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, deviled egg kits, hard-cooked snacks, and is certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Susan G. Komen

Susan G. Komen is the world's largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit outside of the federal government while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Komen has set a Bold Goal to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026. Since its founding in 1982, Komen has funded more than $998 million in research and provided more than $2.2 billion in funding to screening, education, treatment and psychosocial support programs serving millions of people in more than 60 countries worldwide. Komen was founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life. That promise has become Komen's promise to all people facing breast cancer. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at ww5.komen.org/social.

