Eggland's Best Teams up with The American Heart Association to Empower Families During National Family Meals Month™

"We're pleased to again have Eggland's Best's support of Healthy for Good™," said Eduardo Sanchez, M.D., M.P.H., FAAFP, chief medical officer for prevention at the American Heart Association. " Families might be experiencing more time at home together, it's important to recognize that taking the time to unplug and connect with one another over a nutritious meal is a great way to instill healthy eating habits, wind down and strengthen family relationships."

In celebration of National Family Meals Month™, Eggland's Best and the American Heart Association developed six nutritious and delicious recipes, including: Egg Ravioli, Huevos Rancheros, Matcha Mini Cakes, Spanakopita, Spinach Souffle, and Zucchini Parmesan Pancakes. Each recipe meets the American Heart Association's nutritional guidelines, providing families with delicious meal options to make together at home.

"We're proud to continue doing great work with the American Heart Association to help teach families across the country how to maintain simple daily habits that lead to a healthier lifestyle," said Charlie Lanktree, CEO of Eggland's Best. "Eggland's Best eggs are the perfect ingredient to use in family recipes because they offer superior nutrition, taste and freshness."

"Eggland's Best eggs are an excellent option for healthy eating because they are rich in micronutrients such as vitamin D, vitamin E, vitamin B12, and omega-3s," said Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner. "More than ever, I recommend choosing foods that will fuel my client's families like great-tasting Eggland's Best eggs."

Additional resources and tips to establish long-lasting habits can be found by visiting https://www.heart.org/en/healthy-living.

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more vitamin E, and more than double the vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities.

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness and variety. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com and follow on Instagram or Facebook.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards, and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from such trusted publications as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled, proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, hard-cooked snacks, and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

