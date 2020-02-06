Egis Technology Inc. Receives Patent Infringement Invalidation Decision from CNIPA

TAIPEI, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Egis Technology Inc. (6462:TWO) today receives patent invalidation decision from China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) wherein Goodix's patent ZL201820937410.2 was declared invalid. As such, the patent asserted in patent infringement litigation against Egis, pending with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court, is invalidated. The patent infringement lawsuit becomes baseless and should be promptly dismissed.

