EGPI Firecreek, Inc. Announces Update On Its Corporate Status And Intent To Become Current In Its OTC Listing

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EGPI Firecreek, Inc. (OTC PINK: EFIR) (the "Company") is pleased to announce its change of corporate domicile to the state of Texas, and current plans to update its corporate filings, become OTC compliant, and retain a Pink Sheet current listing in order to create a successful path towards building a diversified holding Company.

EGPI/Firecreek, Inc. has historically been an oil and gas production company focused on the recovery and development of oil and natural gas. This strategy is centered on rehabilitation, production enhancement techniques, utilizing modern management, and state of the art technology applications in upgrading proven reserves.

Based on the Company's current progress, they have focused their energy on updating its corporate status and becoming fully compliant in order to upgrade to Pink Sheet Current on the OTC markets. The Company expects to have all of its required financial statements filed with OTC Markets over the next 30-45 days.

Once completed, the Company expects to aggressively pursue several business opportunities that will enhance its business model in 2021, while continuing to build itself as a fully diversified holding company.

About EGPI Firecreek, Inc.

EGPI Firecreek, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Energy Producers, Inc., has historically been focused on oil and gas with an emphasis on acquiring existing fields with proven reserves and by the rehabilitation and enhancement of oilfields with potentially strong attributes for revenue and asset growth. The Company plans on continuing to seek out and acquire additional revenue producing businesses with strong growth potential, as they look to diversify their interests over a broad base of businesses in the oil and gas industry.

Safe Harbor

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of EGPI Firecreek, Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond EGPI Firecreek, Inc.'s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in EGPI Firecreek, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

