Egypt Fitness Market is anticipated to grow at a tremendous rate @16.0% CAGR on account of increasing health concern among the population and their escalating willingness to spend on fitness services: Ken Research

• Increasing awareness about the consequences of obesity that include high blood pressure, heart strokes, and diabetes will spur the demand for boutique and budget fitness centers in the country.

• The offline fitness centers in Egypt Health and Fitness market is expected to contribute majority of the revenue share with online fitness market anticipated to show a tremendous double digit growth @31.7% CAGR in the forecasted year.

• Reform in curriculum by Egyptian Government to accommodate more formal Physical Education with hope to create positive perception public towards health and fitness will drive the growth of University based Fitness Centers.

Growth in Hotel Based Fitness Centers: A growing desire for maintaining healthy lifestyles and enjoying unique experiences while traveling along with eestablishments of 50 more star hotels, belonging to hospitality giants like Marriott, Accor, Hilton which are in the pipeline will result into growing hotel-based fitness centres in Egypt.

Diversified Offerings: In upcoming future, the market will be driven by the hybrid clubs which are not only equipped with fitness equipments but will also offer bundled wellness services such as spa therapies, beauty services and salon services under a single roof.

Growth of Digital Fitness Applications: Digital fitness application in Egypt is expected to contribute $75.1 Mn Revenue in 2025 with total penetration to increase from 13.1% in 2020 to 29.6% in 2025. Digital variations and tech innovations such as including online database engines that customize fitness training programs based on an individual's profile and a system that displays live heart-rate data so the leader of a group-exercise session can offer one-on-one guidance in real time will lead to the growth of digital fitness market.

The report titled "Egypt Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2025F – Driven by Growing health and fitness consciousness and Increasing Obesity among Consumers in the Country" by Ken Research suggested that growing awareness of health benefits, increasing disposable income, rising awareness regarding obesity along with growing annual sponsored events has been the major key factors which drives the demand for fitness services centers in Egypt. The market is further expected to register a positive five-year CAGR of 17.2% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020-2025F.

Key Segments Covered in Egypt Fitness Market:-

Direct Economic Impact of Fitness Centres

Overview of Commercial Gyms in Egypt Health and Fitness Market

Health and Fitness Market Overview of Fitness Centres in Hotels and Resorts

Overview of Fitness Centres in Schools and Universities

Overview of Fitness Centres in Residential Townships/Compounds

Overview of Fitness Centres in Hospitals

Overview of Fitness Centres in Sports Clubs and Govt. Organizations

Indirect Economic Impact of Fitness Centres

Egypt Fitness Equipment Industry Market Size

Evaluation of Premiumization on Real Estate Sector

Estimated Cost of Constructing a Fitness Centre

Key Target Audience:-

Fitness Equipment Manufacturers

Fitness Equipment Distributors

Fitness Centres

Government Organizations

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2015-2020

2015-2020 Forecast Period: 2020–2025

Socio-Economic Landscape of Egypt

Overview of Healthcare Scenario/Health Statistics

Potential Health Implications and Health Cost Reductions

Customer Mindset for Fitness Services

Impact of COVID 19 on Fitness Industry in the Egypt

Future Outlook and Projections for Egypt Fitness Services Market

White space and Opportunities existing in the Egypt Fitness Services Market

Research Methodology

Egypt Fitness Services Market

Philippines Health Tech Market Outlook to 2025- By Service Type (E-Pharmacy, Online Consultation and Healthcare IT Solutions) and By Region (Manila, Central Luzon, Mindanao/Davao, and Others

Philippines Health Tech Market had a slow growth initially. The slow growth corresponded to poor internet penetration and lack of technology awareness. Unorganized health tech infrastructure and a less tech-savvy population led to the accumulation of unharmonized healthcare data. The government faced a major difficulty when the healthcare challenges kept on increasing with the growing population. Increasing need and high government interest positively drove the Philippines health tech industry.

Indonesia Health Tech Market Outlook to 2025-Lack of Medical Staff and Protective Gear to Lean on Healthcare Startups in Indonesia

Indonesia Health Tech market grew at a very high growth rate over the review period 2017-2020 and was further supported by an increase in health awareness among the younger population, the advancement of technology in the market, introduction of new platforms in the market. The entry of domestic players with international investments has also contributed to the same. Strong growth was observed in Indonesia's health tech industry majorly due to high-end user demand.

India Consumer Wearables Market Outlook to 2025- By Type (Fitness Trackers and Smart-watches), By Sales Channel (Online and Offline), By Price Segment (Under ₹ 1000 ,₹1000 - ₹ 10,000 , ₹10,000 - ₹ 20,000 and Above ₹ 20,000) and By Sales

The India Consumer Wearable industry has grown at a CAGR of 32.0% on the basis of revenue over the period 2015-2020. The young demographics and high disposable income in the country is one of the largest growth drivers of the industry. Continuous investment in research & development and marketing activities by the wearables manufacturers is positively impacting the industry's growth.

KSA Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2025F - Driven by technological innovations and inventive training approaches along with adoption of hybrid model by fitness centers

KSA Fitness Services Market is under-penetrated market with less than % of the population actively participating in a fitness centres. Substantial increase in health problems since the past decade including diabetes, obesity, hypertension and others has increased the demand for fitness services in KSA. Owing to this spur in demand for fitness services, major fitness chains and gyms have been expanding their presence throughout Saudi Arabia market. Other major multinational fitness service providers such as Gold's Gym and Curves have been taking the franchisee route to enter the Saudi Arabia market. Growing youth population in the country, along with ease in laws for women has benefitted the market.

