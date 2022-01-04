Egypt Outdoor Lighting Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2017-2020 & 2021-2027

Jan 04, 2022, 05:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Egypt Outdoor Lighting Market (2021-2027): Market Forecast by Types, by Wattage, by Applications, by End Users, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Egypt Outdoor Lighting Market size is projected to grow at CAGR of 8.1% during 2021-27.
Egypt Outdoor Lighting Market report thoroughly covers market by types, applications, end users, and regions. The market report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.
Egypt Outdoor Lighting Market Synopsis
Egypt Outdoor Lighting Market is expected to witness robust growth in the coming years on the back of a number of infrastructural projects such as development of new cities like New Administrative Capital, New Alamein City and New Aswan, National Road Project 2014, development of airports in new cities and construction of 250km of railway line.
Growing investment in infrastructure along with a strong construction sector would bode well for the outdoor lighting market of Egypt. In addition to that, the government of Egypt has taken many steps under the Egypt Vision 2030 to reduce carbon emissions in the country. This trend is also expected to increase the usage of LED luminaires as they are energy efficient and have a lower carbon footprint compared to other alternatives.
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the market witnessed a slow growth due to government restrictions, supply chain disruptions and slowdown in production process. However, some developers and contractors continued their work even during the pandemic while taking precautions to ensure safety of workers.
Along with this, government initiatives to mitigate the impact of the pandemic like the Ministry of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities distribute EGP 3.8 billion to contractors, helped in continuity of construction activities and hence, the market revenues did not decline during 2020 and it is anticipated to propel demand for market lights outdoor and is expected to assist the market to register significant growth in the forecast period.
Market Analysis by Applications
by applications in the existing cities, the street/roads segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2020 due to large scale construction of roads within cities to relieve congestion within urban areas.
Further, by application in the new development cities, the highways segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the forecast period as the new cities would require a large number of highways to be well connected to existing cities.
Key Attractiveness of the Report:
- COVID-19 Impact on the Market.
- 10 Years Market Numbers.
- Historical Data Starting from 2017 to 2020.
- Base Year: 2020
- Forecast Data until 2027.
- Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market.
- Major Upcoming Developments and Projects.
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Egypt Outdoor Lighting Market Overview
- Egypt Outdoor Lighting Market Outlook
- Egypt Outdoor Lighting Market Forecast
- Historical Data and Forecast of Egypt Outdoor Lighting Market Revenues for the Period 2017-2027F
- Historical Market Data and Forecast of Revenues, by Types, for the Period 2017-2027F
- Historical Market Data and Forecast of Revenues, by Applications, for the Period 2017-2027F
- Historical Market Data and Forecasts of Revenues, by End User, for the Period 2017-2027F
- Historical Market Data and Forecasts of Revenues, by Regions, for the Period 2017-2027F
- Market Drivers and Restraints
- Egypt Outdoor Lighting Market Trend
- Industry Life Cycle
- Porter's Five Force Analysis
- Market Opportunity Assessment
- Egypt Outdoor Lighting Market Share, by Companies
- Competitive Benchmarking
- Company Profiles
- Key Strategic Recommendations
- Market Scope and Segmentation
Companies Mentioned
- 3Brothers
- Al-Babtain Power & Telecom Egypt (ABPTE)
- Altawakol NTT
- Arab Steel Fabrication Co. S.A.E.
- Delta Egypt Lighting
- Eaton Corporation Plc.
- El Nassera Group
- El Radwan Steel Co.
- El Sewedy Electrical Solutions
- Elsewedy Electric
- Fagerhult Belysning AB
- International Co. for Steel
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- OPPLE Lighting
- Schreder Gulf Lighting L.L.C
- Siraj Lighting
The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:
By Types:
Steel Lighting Poles/High Mast, by Height:
- 6 meter
- 8 meter
- 9 meter
- 10 meter
- 12 meter
- 20 meter
- 25 meter
- 30 meter
Street Lighting LED Luminaires, by Wattage:
- 50 watt
- 100 watt
- 150 watt
- 200 watt
- 300 watt
By Applications, Existing Cities:
- Street/Roads
- Highways
- Stadium
- Airport
By Applications, New Development Cities:
- Street/Roads
- Highways
- Stadium
- Airport
By End Users
- Government/Municipal
- New Urban Communities Authority
- Military Engineering Authority
- General Authority for Roads and Bridges and Land Transport
- National Authority for Tunnels
- Others (Red Sea Ports Authority, Damietta Ports Authority, Petrobel, Petromaint, ENPPI, Egyptian Electrci Holding Company, etc)
- Private
- Capital Group Properties
- Land Mark Sabbour Development
- Marakez Developments
- British Petroleum
- Madinet Nasr for Housing and Development
- Others (New Giza for Real Estate Development, Palm Hills Development and Orascom Tourism Development.)
By Regions
- Nile Valley and the Delta
- Western Desert
- Eastern Desert
- Sinai Peninsula
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/73jf3d
