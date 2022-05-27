Egyptian Loyalty Programs Industry 2022 - Consumer Credit Firms are Launching Loyalty Programs to Differentiate Their Services from Competition in Egypt

DUBLIN, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Egypt Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Q1 2022 Global Loyalty Programs Survey, Loyalty Programs Market in Egypt is expected to grow by 14.5% on annual basis to reach US$ 489.7 million in 2022. In value terms, the Loyalty Programs Market in Egypt has recorded a CAGR of 14.4% during 2017-2021.

The Loyalty Programs Market in Egypt will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 14.5% during 2022-2026. Loyalty Programs Market in the country will increase from US$ 427.7 million in 2021 to reach US$ 841.3 million by 2026.



In Egypt, the loyalty and rewards programs industry has recorded strong growth over the last three to four years. Consumers in Egypt are increasingly looking to shop from brands and businesses that reward them for shopping. Consequently, leading businesses operating in the telecom, FMCG, oil, and gas, and retail sectors, are implementing loyalty and rewards programs strategy to increase customer loyalty and retention in the country.



During the global pandemic outbreak, the popularity of online shopping also surged significantly in Egypt. The trend has been in line with the global environment. Amid the growing popularity among consumers for both loyalty programs and online shopping, e-commerce firms have also rolled out rewards programs to target more Egyptian shoppers over the last four quarters.



Across the Middle East and Africa region, consumers are increasingly looking to shop from brands and businesses that are offering their customers loyalty and rewards programs. As a result of this growing demand, Egypt-based loyalty and rewards solutions providers have expanded their footprint across the region to capitalize on the growing trend. The publisher expects the trend to continue from the short to medium-term perspective as loyalty and rewards solutions providers in Egypt seek to gain more market share in the global industry.



In Egypt, loyalty program startups are also raising investment from global and local private equity and venture capital firms to drive their growth and expansion in the region over the next four to eight quarters. As the loyalty and rewards programs industry continues to grow year on year in the country, the publisher expects more investment opportunities for global investors as these startups are expected to raise more funding rounds to further scale their loyalty and rewards programs business.



Several new loyalty and rewards programs providers have entered the Egyptian loyalty and rewards programs market over the last three to four years. Moreover, startups are innovating with their products offerings to compete with leading loyalty program providers, such as Dsquares, in Egypt. Some of the startups such as Koinz, Zeal, and Ordera recorded substantial growth in the country. Apart from these startups, e-commerce platforms operating such as Noon have also adopted loyalty programs to boost their growth in the country.



Egypt-based loyalty solution providers are raising funds to expand their market share in the MENA region

Amid the growing loyalty and rewards programs industry in the MENA region, Egypt-based loyalty solution providers have raised funds over the last eight quarters to expand their operations and gain market share in the region. For instance,

In December 2020 , Dsquares announced that the firm had raised fresh investment for private equity firm Lorax Capital Partners in Egypt . According to the firm, the fund would support its growth and expand its presence across Egypt and internationally.

, Dsquares announced that the firm had raised fresh investment for private equity firm Lorax Capital Partners in . According to the firm, the fund would support its growth and expand its presence across and internationally. Zeal, another loyalty platform operational in Egypt , announced that it had raised a six-figure investment from an angel investor in December 2020 . Notably, the firm offers mobile payment app, which replaces loyalty cards with a digital solution built on top of the payment product.

, announced that it had raised a six-figure investment from an angel investor in . Notably, the firm offers mobile payment app, which replaces loyalty cards with a digital solution built on top of the payment product. Moreover, in August 2020 , Ordera, the Egypt -based food ordering startup that also provides a loyalty program, announced that it has raised a six-figure investment round. Notably, the firm is planning to use the investment for scaling its operations across the country.

As the loyalty and rewards programs market continue to grow in Egypt and globally, the publisher expects these firms to keep raising more investment rounds over the next two to three years to expand their footprint in the global market.



Consumer credit firms are launching loyalty programs to differentiate their services from competition in Egypt

In the midst of the growing consumer credit market in Egypt, which is driven by the country's direction towards digitizing financial services and achieving financial inclusion, consumer credit firms are launching loyalty programs to differentiate their service from the competition and to gain increasing market share in the country. For instance,

In April 2021 , Contact Credit, the consumer credit firm authorized and regulated by the Egyptian Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), announced that it had launched a loyalty points program named Rewards Program. The first of its kind loyalty program in the consumer credit market allows consumers to exchange points for items and services.

, Contact Credit, the consumer credit firm authorized and regulated by the Egyptian Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), announced that it had launched a loyalty points program named Rewards Program. The first of its kind loyalty program in the consumer credit market allows consumers to exchange points for items and services. Under the loyalty program launched by the firm, consumers are eligible to earn points on every purchase from Contact products. Moreover, consumers can also earn loyalty points for referring friends and families to Contact's products. Notably, Contact Credit is the only consumer financing firm to offer a loyalty program in Egypt .

Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report

2 Egypt Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators



3 Egypt Key Market Insight and Innovation

3.1 Egypt Consumer Behavior

3.2 Egypt Competitive Landscape and Growth Strategies

3.3 Egypt Regulation Trends



4 Egypt Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains

4.1 Egypt Loyalty Spend Share by Functional Domains, 2017-2026

4.2 Egypt Loyalty Spend Value by Loyalty Schemes, 2017-2026

4.3 Egypt Loyalty Spend Value by Loyalty Platforms, 2017-2026



5 Egypt Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type

5.1 Egypt Loyalty Spend Share by Loyalty Program Type, 2017-2026

5.2 Egypt Loyalty Spend Value by Point-based Loyalty Program, 2017-2026

5.3 Egypt Loyalty Spend Value by Tiered Loyalty Program, 2017-2026

5.4 Egypt Loyalty Spend Value by Subscription Loyalty Program, 2017-2026

5.5 Egypt Loyalty Spend Value by Perks Loyalty Program, 2017-2026

5.6 Egypt Loyalty Spend Value by Coalition Loyalty Program, 2017-2026

5.7 Egypt Loyalty Spend Value by Hybrid Loyalty Program, 2017-2026



6 Egypt Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel

6.1 Egypt Loyalty Spend Share by Channel, 2017-2026

6.2 Egypt Loyalty Spend Value by In-Store, 2017-2026

6.3 Egypt Loyalty Spend Value by Online, 2017-2026

6.4 Egypt Loyalty Spend Value by Mobile, 2017-2026



7 Egypt Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors

7.1 Egypt Loyalty Spend Share by Key Sectors, 2017-2026

7.2 Egypt Loyalty Spend Value in Retail, 2017-2026

7.3 Egypt Loyalty Spend Value in Financial Services, 2017-2026

7.4 Egypt Loyalty Spend Value in Healthcare & Wellness, 2017-2026

7.5 Egypt Loyalty Spend Value in Restaurants & Food Delivery, 2017-2026

7.6 Egypt Loyalty Spend Value in Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines), 2017-2026

7.7 Egypt Loyalty Spend Value in Telecoms, 2017-2026

7.8 Egypt Loyalty Spend Value in Media & Entertainment, 2017-2026

7.9 Egypt Loyalty Spend Value in Others, 2017-2026



8 Egypt Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail

8.1 Egypt Loyalty Spend Share by Retail Segments, 2017-2026

8.2 Egypt Loyalty Spend Value by Diversified Retailers, 2017-2026

8.3 Egypt Loyalty Spend Value by Department Stores, 2017-2026

8.4 Egypt Loyalty Spend Value by Specialty Stores, 2017-2026

8.5 Egypt Loyalty Spend Value by Clothing, Footwear & Accessories, 2017-2026

8.6 Egypt Loyalty Spend Value by Toy & Hobby Shops, 2017-2026

8.7 Egypt Loyalty Spend Value by Supermarket and Convenience Store, 2017-2026

8.8 Egypt Loyalty Spend Value by Home Merchandise, 2017-2026

8.9 Egypt Loyalty Spend Value by Other, 2017-2026



9 Egypt Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility

9.1 Egypt Loyalty Spend Share by Accessibility, 2017-2026

9.2 Egypt Loyalty Spend Value by Card Based Access, 2017-2026

9.3 Egypt Loyalty Spend Value by Digital Access, 2017-2026



10 Egypt Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type

10.1 Egypt Loyalty Spend Share by Consumer Type, 2017-2026

10.2 Egypt Loyalty Spend Value by B2C Consumers, 2017-2026

10.3 Egypt Loyalty Spend Value by B2B Consumers, 2017-2026



11 Egypt Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms

11.1 Egypt Loyalty Spend Share by Loyalty Platform, 2017-2026

11.2 Egypt Loyalty Spend Value by Software, 2017-2026

11.3 Egypt Loyalty Spend Value by Services, 2017-2026



12 Egypt Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Platforms

12.1 Egypt Loyalty Spend Share by Software Platforms, 2017-2026

12.2 Egypt Loyalty Spend Value by Custom Built Platform, 2017-2026

12.3 Egypt Loyalty Spend Value by Off the Shelf Platform, 2017-2026



13 Egypt Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behavior

13.1 Egypt Loyalty Spend Share by Age Group, 2021

13.2 Egypt Loyalty Spend Share by Income Level, 2021

13.3 Egypt Loyalty Spend Share by Gender, 2021



14 Further Reading



