EHE Health Partners with Cedar Gate Technologies to Improve Preventive Primary Care and Specialty Referral Services with Physician Performance Data

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, EHE Health (EHE), the pioneer and nation's largest provider of preventive health care services, announced its strategic partnership with Cedar Gate Technologies (Cedar Gate). EHE provides a comprehensive on-ramp to a lifetime of organized care through its preventive health/primary care provider network, and specialty care referral.

Through this partnership, EHE will use Cedar Gate's unique and discriminating analytic capabilities to grow its already expanding national network, provide meaningful data-based performance feedback, and make available to all of their providers the relevant information to access the most effective specialty physicians in America.

"EHE is a pioneer in preventive care services through its evidence-based preventive health programs, including its year-round 'Eat, Think and Move' health mentorship platform. Its increasing role as the 'quarterback' for a lifetime of high-quality care is improving the quality of life for tens of thousands of its members while having significant impact on lowering the cost of care," said Cedar Gate CEO David B. Snow Jr. "Cedar Gate is extremely proud to be their performance management partner."

EHE selected Cedar Gate based on its advanced analytic system, ISAAC™, which applies predictive and prescriptive analytics to profile and compare the performance of PCPs, specialists, post-acute and other providers. EHE will be able to improve physician performance, optimize referrals, add to existing networks and create new ones. Not only will this relationship benefit members under EHE Health's care, but it will also provide meaningful feedback to EHE Health's large self-insured clients on the value of the care they are purchasing.

"Cedar Gate's ISAAC™ performance management system provides us with a unique set of comparative analytics, so that we can fulfill our mission of utilizing the delivery of evidence-based preventive services as a gateway into the best parts of the healthcare delivery system," said Dr. David Levy, CEO of EHE. "More importantly, we see this partnership as helping us to truly collaborate with our clients on their overall healthcare strategy, to make sure we understand where their quality and cost drivers are so that we have a clear set of actions that allow us to continuously improve and enhance how members access care."

The ISAAC™ performance management system is helping payers, providers and self-insured employers improve the performance of contracts, networks and programs. It is currently processing $96 billion in claims value and providing performance data on hundreds of thousands of providers in 80 clinical pathways.

About EHE Health

EHE Health is a national preventive health Center of Excellence provider system. EHE's evidence-based preventive program is offered to large, self-insured employers to give their employees and beneficiaries a value-based entry point to a lifetime of organized, effective, efficient, and satisfying care. Founded in 1913, EHE is the first – and only – national health care provider in America specializing in preventive health. For over one hundred years it has been dedicated to health, productivity, and longevity for memmers, and improving the value of the health care benefit offered by large employers.

About Cedar Gate Technologies

Cedar Gate Technologies (cedargate.com) is a leading value-based care performance management company founded in 2014 by David B. Snow Jr., a nationally recognized Fortune 50 CEO, in partnership with GTCR, a leading Chicago based private equity firm. In 2018 Ascension Ventures, a strategic healthcare venture firm, became part of the ownership group.

Cedar Gate provides high-performance analytics and operating systems to providers, payers and self-insured employers to help them optimize the performance of risk-based contracts, networks and programs, and thereby make a successful transition from fee-for-service to value-based care. Cedar Gate serves multiple clients and currently has $96 billion in medical spend and 3.4 million covered lives in its system. It is the leading provider of prospective bundled payment solutions with 20+ years of experience; it has processed more that 2.25 million distinct bundles.

