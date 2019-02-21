eHealth, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth quarter 2018 Overview

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $134.9 million , an increase of 62% compared to $83.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance exchange, announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

Scott Flanders, chief executive officer of eHealth stated, "2018 was a defining year for eHealth in validating our vision and growth strategy for the Medicare market. We delivered the strongest Medicare Annual Enrollment Period in the company's history, achieved a number of important executional milestones and reported financial results which significantly exceeded our expectations. I am proud of these accomplishments."

GAAP — Fourth Quarter of 2018 Results

Revenue — Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 totaled $134.9 million, a 62% increase compared to $83.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Commission revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 totaled $122.2 million, a 61% increase compared to $76.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Other revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $12.7 million, a 79% increase compared to $7.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Revenue from our Medicare segment was $121.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, a 74% increase compared to $69.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Revenue from our Individual, Family and Small Business segment was $13.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, a 1% increase compared to $13.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Income from Operations — Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $41.6 million compared to income from operations of $20.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Operating margin was 31% for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 25% for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Pre-tax Income — Pre-tax income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $41.6 million compared to pre-tax income of $21.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes — Provision for income taxes for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $15.6 million compared to benefit for income taxes of $6.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Net Income — Net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $26.1 million, or $1.25 net income per diluted share, compared to net income of $28.0 million, or $1.47 net income per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2017. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 includes a non-cash charge of $6 million related to an increase in fair value of the earnout liability assumed in connection with eHealth's acquisition of GoMedigap. The increase is driven primarily by eHealth's share price appreciation since the transaction closed in January of 2018. The share price appreciation has increased the value of the equity-based portion of the earnout consideration owed to the former holders of GoMedigap equity interests.

Segment Profit — Profit from our Medicare segment was $58.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, a 90% improvement compared to profit of $30.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Profit from our Individual, Family and Small Business segment was $3.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, a 208% increase compared to $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Non-GAAP — Fourth Quarter of 2018 Results

Non-GAAP Operating Income & Non-GAAP Net Income — Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $51.3 million compared to non-GAAP operating income of $24.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 38% compared to 29% for the fourth quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $33.6 million, or $1.61 non-GAAP net income per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $30.2 million, or $1.57 non-GAAP net income per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2018 exclude $3.1 million of stock-based compensation expense, a $6.0 million charge related to an increase in the fair value of our earnout liability, and $0.5 million of amortization of intangible assets. Non-GAAP operating net income, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2017 exclude $2.7 million of stock-based compensation expense, $0.6 million of acquisition costs related to our acquisition of GoMedigap, and $0.3 million of amortization of intangible assets.

Adjusted EBITDA — Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $51.9 million compared to $25.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adding stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization expense, acquisition costs related to our acquisition of GoMedigap, restructuring charge, amortization of intangible assets, change in fair value of earnout liability, other income (expense), net, and provision (benefit) for income taxes to GAAP net income.

Membership, Submitted Applications & Approved Members

Membership — Total estimated membership as of December 31, 2018 was 952,926 members, a 2% increase compared to 936,900 members we reported as of December 31, 2017. Estimated Medicare membership as of December 31, 2018 was 486,690, a 26% increase compared to 384,854 we reported as of December 31, 2017. Estimated individual and family plan membership as of December 31, 2018 was 151,904 members, a 32% decrease compared to 224,396 we reported as of December 31, 2017.

Submitted Applications — Submitted applications for all Medicare products, which includes Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and Prescription Drug Plans were 162,216 applications in the fourth quarter of 2018, a 64% increase compared to 98,826 applications in the fourth quarter of 2017. Submitted applications for individual and family plan products decreased 45% in the fourth quarter of 2018 to 19,120 applications compared to 34,865 applications in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Approved Members — Approved members for all Medicare products, which includes Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and Prescription Drug Plans were 145,689 members in the fourth quarter of 2018, a 63% increase compared to 89,247 members in the fourth quarter of 2017. Approved members for individual and family plan products decreased 41% in the fourth quarter of 2018 to 14,452 members compared to 24,384 members in the year ended December 31, 2017.

Cash — Fourth Quarter of 2018

Cash Flows — Net cash used in operating activities was $8.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to net cash used in operating activities of $10.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.

GAAP — Full Year Results

Revenue — Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2018 totaled $251.4 million, a 32% increase compared to $190.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. Commission revenue for the year ended December 31, 2018 totaled $227.2 million, a 28% increase compared to $176.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. Other revenue for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $24.2 million, a 75% increase compared to $13.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Revenue from our Medicare segment was $210.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, a 48% increase compared to $142.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. Revenue from our Individual, Family and Small Business segment was $40.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, a 15% decrease compared to $48.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Income from Operations — Income from operations for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $2.6 million compared to loss from operations of $9.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. Operating margin was 1% for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to (5)% for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Pre-tax Income — Pre-tax income for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $3.3 million compared to pre-tax loss of $8.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Provision for Income Taxes — Provision for income taxes for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $3.1 million compared to $33.7 million benefit from income taxes for the year ended December 31, 2017. The change in tax provision year over year is due to the introduction of federal tax reform, the impact of ASC 606, and the expiration of net operating loss carryforwards.

Net Income — Net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $0.2 million, or $0.01 earnings per diluted share, compared to net income of $25.4 million, or $1.33 earnings per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2017. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 includes a non-cash charge of $12.3 million related to an increase in fair value of the earnout liability assumed in connection with eHealth's acquisition of GoMedigap. The increase is driven primarily by eHealth's share price appreciation since the transaction closed in January of 2018. The share price appreciation has increased the value of the equity-based portion of the earnout consideration owed to the former holders of GoMedigap equity interests.

Segment Profit — Profit from our Medicare segment was $60.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, a 175% improvement compared to $22.1 million profit from Medicare segment for the year ended December 31, 2017. Profit from our Individual, Family and Small Business segment was $5.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, a 39% decrease compared to $9.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Non-GAAP — Full Year Results

Non-GAAP Operating Income & Non-GAAP Net Income — Non-GAAP operating income for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $31.2 million compared to $1.9 million non-GAAP operating income for the year ended December 31, 2017. Non-GAAP operating margin for the year ended December 31, 2018 was 12% compared to 1% for the year ended December 31, 2017. Non-GAAP net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $22.6 million, or $1.11 net income per diluted share, compared to $32.2 million non-GAAP net income, or $1.69 non-GAAP net income per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2018 exclude $12.3 million of stock-based compensation expense, a $1.9 million restructuring charge, $2.0 million of amortization of intangible assets, and a $12.3 million charge from the change in the fair value of the earnout liability related to the acquisition of GoMedigap, which was completed in January 2018. Non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2017 exclude $9.7 million of stock-based compensation expense, $0.6 million of acquisition costs related to our acquisition of GoMedigap, and $1.0 million of amortization of intangible assets.

Adjusted EBITDA — Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $33.7 million compared to $4.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adding stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization expense, acquisition costs related to our acquisition of GoMedigap, restructuring charge, amortization of intangible assets, change in the fair value of the earnout liability related to the acquisition of GoMedigap, other income, net and provision (benefit) for income taxes to GAAP net income.

Submitted Applications and Approved Members

Submitted Applications — Submitted applications for all Medicare products, which includes Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and Prescription Drug Plans were 264,903 applications in the year ended December 31, 2018, a 39% increase compared to 190,195 applications in the year ended December 31, 2017. Submitted applications for individual and family plan products decreased 56% in the year ended December 31, 2018 to 29,698 applications compared to 67,428 applications in the year ended December 31, 2017.

Approved Members — Approved members for all Medicare products, which includes Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and Prescription Drug Plans were 239,688 members in the year ended December 31, 2018, a 36% increase compared to 175,665 members in the year ended December 31, 2017. Approved members for individual and family plan products decreased 46% in the year ended December 31, 2018 to 42,650 members compared to 78,553 members in the year ended December 31, 2017.

2019 Guidance

eHealth's guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2019 is based on information available as of February 21, 2019. These expectations are forward-looking statements, and eHealth assumes no obligation to update these statements. Actual results may be materially different and are affected by the risk factors and uncertainties identified in this release and in eHealth's annual and quarterly filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The following guidance is for the full year ending December 31, 2019.

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $290 million to $310 million . Revenue from the Medicare segment is expected to be in the range of $256 million to $272 million . Revenue from the Individual, Family and Small Business segment is expected to be in the range of $34 million to $38 million .

(a) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is calculated by adding stock-based compensation expense, change in fair value of earnout liability, acquisition costs, restructuring charges, intangible asset amortization expense and the income tax effect of these adjustments to GAAP net income.



(b) Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adding stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization expense, restructuring charges, acquisition costs, amortization of intangible assets, other income (expense), net and provision for income taxes to GAAP net income.



(c) Segment profit is calculated as revenue for the applicable segment less Marketing and Advertising, Customer Care and Enrollment, Technology and Content and General and Administrative operating expenses, excluding stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization expense and amortization of intangible assets, that are directly attributable to the applicable segment and other indirect Marketing and Advertising, Customer Care and Enrollment and Technology and Content operating expenses, excluding stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization expense and amortization of intangible assets, allocated to the applicable segment based on usage.



(d) Corporate consists of other indirect General and Administrative operating expenses, excluding stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization expense, which are managed in a corporate shared services environment and, since they are not the responsibility of segment operating management, are not allocated to the reportable segments.

About eHealth, Inc.

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) operates eHealth.com, a leading private online health insurance exchange where individuals, families and small businesses can compare health insurance products from leading insurers side by side and purchase and enroll in coverage online. eHealth offers thousands of individual, family and small business health plans underwritten by many of the nation's leading health insurance companies. eHealth (through its subsidiaries) is licensed to sell health insurance in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. eHealth also offers educational resources and powerful online and pharmacy-based tools to help Medicare beneficiaries navigate Medicare health insurance options, choose the right plan and enroll in select plans online through PlanPrescriber.com (www.PlanPrescriber.com), eHealthMedicare.com (www.eHealthMedicare.com) and Medicare.com (www.Medicare.com) and GoMedigap.com (www.GoMedigap.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statement regarding our vision and growth strategy for the Medicare market, our estimates regarding total membership, Medicare membership, Individual and Family plan membership, ancillary and small business membership, our estimates regarding constrained lifetime values of commissions per member and constraints on lifetime value by product category, and our guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2019, including our guidance for total revenue, revenue from the Medicare segment, revenue from the Individual, Family and Small Business segment, GAAP net income, Adjusted EBITDA, profit from the Medicare segment, profit from the Individual, Family and Small Business segment, Corporate shared service expense, GAAP net income per share, Non-GAAP net income per share, cash used in operations and cash used for capital expenditures.

These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. In particular, we are required by the revenue recognition standard to make numerous assumptions that are based upon historical trends and management judgment. These assumptions may change over time and have a material impact on our revenue recognition, guidance, and results of operations. Please review the assumptions stated in this section carefully as well as the disclosures about our implementation of the revenue recognition standard in our Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended March 31, 2018, June 30, 2018 and September 30, 2018, as well as the recast consolidated financial statements for each of the three years in the period ended December 31, 2017 reflecting the adoption of the new revenue recognition standard in our Form 8-K filed on December 17, 2018.

The risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include risks associated with the impact of healthcare reform; our ability to retain existing members and enroll a large number of new members during the annual healthcare reform open enrollment period and Medicare annual enrollment period; the impact of annual enrollment period for the purchase of individual and family health insurance and its timing on our recognition of revenue; our ability to sell qualified health insurance plans to subsidy-eligible individuals and to enroll subsidy eligible individuals through government-run health insurance exchanges; changes in laws and regulations, including in connection with healthcare reform; our ability to successfully make and integrate acquisitions; our health insurance benefits and packages' ability to meet individual customer's specific health insurance and price needs; the success of our sale of short-term health insurance and benefit packages; our ability to comply with CMS guidance and impact on conversion rates as a result of the federal exchange changes to enrollment; competition, including competition from government-run health insurance exchanges; seasonality of our business and the fluctuation of our operating results; our ability to retain existing members and limit member turnover; changes in consumer behaviors and their selection of individual and family health insurance products, including the selection of products for which we receive lower commissions; a reduction of product offerings among carriers and the resulting impact on our commission revenue; carriers exiting the market of selling individual and family health insurance and the resulting impact on our supply and commission revenue; our ability to execute on our growth strategy in the Medicare and small business health insurance markets; the impact of increased health insurance costs on demand; our ability to timely receive and accurately predict the amount of commission payments from health insurance carriers; timing of commission payments from health insurance carriers; medical loss ratio requirements; delays in our receipt of items required to recognize Medicare revenue; changes in member conversion rates; our ability to accurately estimate membership and lifetime value of commissions; our relationships with health insurance carriers; customer concentration and consolidation of the health insurance industry; our success in marketing and selling health insurance plans and our unit cost of acquisition; our ability to hire, train and retain licensed health insurance agents and other employees; the need for health insurance carrier and regulatory approvals in connection with the marketing of Medicare-related insurance products; costs of acquiring new members; scalability of the Medicare business; lack of membership growth and retention rates; consumer satisfaction of our service; changes in competitive landscape; our ability to attract and to convert online visitors into paying members; changes in products offered on our ecommerce platform; changes and reductions in commission rates; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand identity; our ability to derive desired benefits from investments in our business, including membership growth initiatives; dependence on acceptance of the Internet as a marketplace for the purchase and sale of health insurance; reliance on marketing partners; the impact of our direct-to-consumer email, telephone and television marketing efforts; timing of receipt and accuracy of commission reports; payment practices of health insurance carriers; dependence on our operations in China; the restrictions in our debt obligations; compliance with insurance and other laws and regulations; exposure to security risks and our ability to safeguard sensitive data; and the performance, reliability and availability of our ecommerce platform and underlying network infrastructure. Other factors that could cause operating, financial and other results to differ are described in eHealth's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the investor relations page of eHealth's website at http://www.ehealthinsurance.com and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to eHealth as of the date hereof, and eHealth does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes financial measures that are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), including Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adding stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization expense, acquisition costs, amortization/impairment of intangible assets, other income (expense), net and provision (benefit) for income taxes to GAAP net income (loss).

eHealth believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provide important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to eHealth's financial condition and results of operations. Management believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides consistency and comparability with eHealth's past financial reports. Management also believes that the items described above provides an additional measure of eHealth's operating results and facilitates comparisons of eHealth's core operating performance against prior periods and business model objectives. This information is provided to investors in order to facilitate additional analyses of past, present and future operating performance and as a supplemental means to evaluate eHealth's ongoing operations. eHealth believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in their assessment of eHealth's operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated in accordance with GAAP, and should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the revenue and costs associated with the operations of eHealth's business and do not reflect income tax as determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of eHealth's results as reported under GAAP. eHealth expects to continue to incur the stock-based compensation costs and purchased intangible asset amortization costs described above, and exclusion of these costs, and their related income tax benefits, from non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual or infrequent. Finance to confirm this sentence. eHealth compensates for these limitations by prominently disclosing GAAP net income (loss) and providing investors with reconciliations from eHealth's GAAP operating results to the related non-GAAP financial measures for the relevant periods.

EHEALTH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, unaudited)



December 31,

2018

December 31,

2017 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,089



$ 40,293

Accounts receivable 3,601



1,475

Commissions receivable - current 134,190



109,666

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,288



4,305

Total current assets 156,168



155,739

Commissions receivable - non-current 211,668



169,751

Property and equipment, net 7,684



4,705

Other assets 11,276



7,287

Intangible assets, net 12,249



7,540

Goodwill 40,233



14,096

Total assets $ 439,278



$ 359,118

Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 5,688



$ 3,246

Accrued compensation and benefits 20,763



15,498

Accrued marketing expenses 11,013



4,693

Earnout liability - current 20,730



—

Other current liabilities 2,425



2,008

Total current liabilities 60,619



25,445

Debt - non-current 5,000



—

Earnout liability - non-current 19,270



—

Deferred income taxes - non-current 47,901



45,089

Other non-current liabilities 3,339



1,920

Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 31



30

Additional paid-in capital 298,024



281,706

Treasury stock, at cost (199,998)



(199,998)

Retained earnings 204,965



204,724

Accumulated other comprehensive income 127



202

Total stockholders' equity 303,149



286,664

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 439,278



$ 359,118



EHEALTH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Revenue:













Commission $ 122,244



$ 76,056



$ 227,211



$ 176,883

Other 12,673



7,062



24,184



13,823

Total revenue 134,917



83,118



251,395



190,706

Operating costs and expenses:













Cost of revenue 755



354



1,228



582

Marketing and advertising 37,184



23,196



82,939



65,874

Customer care and enrollment 26,818



19,264



70,547



59,183

Technology and content 8,600



8,531



31,970



32,889

General and administrative 13,367



10,090



45,828



39,969

Acquisition costs —



621



76



621

Change in fair value of earnout liability 6,000



—



12,300



—

Restructuring charge —



—



1,865



—

Amortization of intangible assets 547



260



2,091



1,040

Total operating costs and expenses 93,271



62,316



248,844



200,158

Income (loss) from operations 41,646



20,802



2,551



(9,452)

Other income (expense), net (21)



307



755



1,182

Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes 41,625



21,109



3,306



(8,270)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes 15,554



(6,919)



3,065



(33,696)

Net income $ 26,071



$ 28,028



$ 241



$ 25,426

















Net income per share:













Basic $ 1.32



$ 1.50



$ 0.01



$ 1.37

Diluted $ 1.25



$ 1.47



$ 0.01



$ 1.33

















Weighted-average number of shares used in per share amounts:













Basic 19,680



18,632



19,294



18,512

Diluted 20,897



19,025



20,409



19,047

















(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:













Marketing and advertising $ 496



$ 314



$ 1,974



$ 1,033

Customer care and enrollment 251



151



816



418

Technology and content 560



432



1,675



1,410

General and administrative 1,757



1,849



7,824



6,833

Restructuring —



—



251



—

Total stock-based compensation expense $ 3,064



$ 2,746



$ 12,540



$ 9,694



EHEALTH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands, unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Operating activities













Net income $ 26,071



$ 28,028



$ 241



$ 25,426

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 609



625



2,479



2,837

Amortization of internally developed software 618



409



2,201



1,464

Amortization of intangible assets 547



260



2,091



1,040

Stock-based compensation expense 3,064



2,746



12,540



9,694

Deferred income taxes 15,491



(5,004)



2,812



(30,341)

Change in fair value of earnout liability 6,000



—



12,300



—

Other non-cash items 289



(12)



675



(101)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (1,462)



2,015



(2,127)



473

Commissions receivable (80,123)



(44,224)



(50,967)



(21,640)

Prepaid expenses and other assets 8,441



1,071



232



(1,933)

Accounts payable (99)



(314)



1,414



(1,866)

Accrued compensation and benefits 7,214



4,619



5,133



4,578

Accrued marketing expenses 7,955



1,886



6,320



(3,365)

Deferred revenue (4,863)



(2,686)



491



(466)

Other current liabilities 1,530



453



935



(1,341)

Net cash used in operating activities (8,718)



(10,128)



(3,230)



(15,541)

Investing activities













Capitalized internal-use software and website development costs (1,950)



(705)



(6,294)



(3,210)

Purchases of property and equipment and other assets (1,063)



(385)



(4,534)



(1,868)

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired —



—



(14,929)



—

Net cash used in investing activities (3,013)



(1,090)



(25,757)



(5,078)

Financing activities













Net proceeds from exercise of common stock options 658



858



2,688



1,037

Cash used to net-share settle equity awards (1,106)



(701)



(4,504)



(1,802)

Proceeds from line of credit 5,000



—



5,000



—

Debt issuance costs (49)



—



(1,221)



—

Principal payments in connection with capital leases (25)



(25)



(103)



(105)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 4,478



132



1,860



(870)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (6)



2



(77)



1

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (7,259)



(11,084)



(27,204)



(21,488)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 20,348



51,377



40,293



61,781

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 13,089



$ 40,293



$ 13,089



$ 40,293



EHEALTH, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands, unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31, 2018

2018

2017

2018

2017 Revenue













Medicare (1) $ 121,606



$ 69,877



$ 210,570



$ 142,448

Individual, Family and Small Business (2) 13,311



13,241



40,825



48,258

Total revenue $ 134,917



$ 83,118



$ 251,395



$ 190,706

















Segment profit













Medicare segment profit (3) $ 58,671



$ 30,875



$ 60,844



$ 22,137

Individual, Family and Small Business segment profit (3) 3,512



1,141



5,803



9,573

Total segment profit 62,183



32,016



66,647



31,710

Corporate (4) (10,317)



(6,962)



(32,996)



(26,970)

Stock-based compensation expense (3,064)



(2,746)



(12,289)



(9,694)

Depreciation and amortization (609)



(625)



(2,479)



(2,837)

Change in fair value of earnout liability (6,000)







(12,300)





Restructuring charges —



—



(1,865)



—

Acquisition costs —



(621)



(76)



(621)

Amortization of intangible assets (547)



(260)



(2,091)



(1,040)

Other income (expense), net (21)



307



755



1,182

Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes $ 41,625



$ 21,109



$ 3,306



$ (8,270)



Note:

We evaluate our business performance and manage our operations as two distinct reporting segments:

Medicare and

Individual, Family and Small Business.

(1) The Medicare segment consists primarily of amounts earned from our sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, including Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans, and to a lesser extent, ancillary products sold to our Medicare-eligible customers, including but not limited to, dental, vision, life, short term disability and long term disability insurance, our advertising program that allows Medicare-related carriers to purchase advertising on a separate website developed, hosted and maintained by us and our delivery and sale to third parties of Medicare-related health insurance leads generated by our ecommerce platforms and our marketing activities. (2) The Individual, Family and Small Business segment consists primarily of amounts earned from our sale of individual and family and small business health insurance plans and ancillary products sold to our non-Medicare-eligible customers, including but not limited to, dental, vision, life, short term disability and long term disability insurance. To a lesser extent, the Individual, Family and Small Business segment consists of amounts earned from our online sponsorship program that allows carriers to purchase advertising space in specific markets in a sponsorship area on our website, our licensing to third parties the use of our health insurance ecommerce technology and our delivery and sale to third parties of individual and family health insurance leads generated by our ecommerce platforms and our marketing activities. (3) Segment profit is calculated as revenue for the applicable segment less Marketing and Advertising, Customer Care and Enrollment, Technology and Content and General and Administrative operating expenses, excluding stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization expense, restructuring charges, change in fair value of earnout liability, acquisition costs, and amortization of intangible assets, that are directly attributable to the applicable segment and other indirect Marketing and Advertising, Customer Care and Enrollment and Technology and Content operating expenses, excluding stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization expense and amortization of intangible assets, allocated to the applicable segment based on usage. (4) Corporate consists of other indirect General and Administrative operating expenses, excluding stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization expense, which are managed in a corporate shared services environment and, because they are not the responsibility of segment operating management, are not allocated to the reportable segments.

EHEALTH, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

2018

2017

Amount

Percent of

Total

Revenue

Amount

Percent of

Total

Revenue GAAP marketing and advertising expense $ 37,184



28%

$ 23,196



28% Stock-based compensation expense (1) (496)



—%

(314)



—% Non-GAAP marketing and advertising expense $ 36,688



27%

$ 22,882



28%















GAAP customer care and enrollment expense $ 26,818



20%

$ 19,264



23% Stock-based compensation expense (1) (251)



—%

(151)



—% Non-GAAP customer care and enrollment expense $ 26,567



20%

$ 19,113



23%















GAAP technology and content expense $ 8,600



6%

$ 8,531



10% Stock-based compensation expense (1) (560)



—%

(432)



(1)% Non-GAAP technology and content expense $ 8,040



6%

$ 8,099



10%















GAAP general and administrative expense $ 13,367



10%

$ 10,090



12% Stock-based compensation expense (1) (1,757)



(1)%

(1,849)



(2)% Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 11,610



9%

$ 8,241



10%















GAAP income from operations $ 41,646



31%

$ 20,802



25% Stock-based compensation expense (1) 3,064



2%

2,746



3% Acquisition costs (2) —



—%

621



1% Amortization of intangible assets (3) 547



—%

260



—% Change in fair value of earnout liability (4) 6,000



4%

—



—% Non-GAAP income from operations $ 51,257



38%

$ 24,429



29%

Explanation of adjustments

(1) Non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP expenses exclude the effect of expensing stock-based compensation related to stock options and restricted stock units. (2) Non-GAAP income from operations excludes costs related to the acquisition of GoMedigap, which was completed in January 2018. (3) Non-GAAP income from operations excludes amortization of intangible assets. (4) Non-GAAP income from operations excludes the change in fair value of earnout liability related to the acquisition of GoMedigap, which was completed in January 2018.

EHEALTH, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)



Year Ended December 31,

2018

2017

Amount

Percent of Total Revenue

Amount

Percent of Total Revenue GAAP marketing and advertising expense $ 82,939



33%

$ 65,874



35% Stock-based compensation expense (1) (1,974)



(1)%

(1,033)



(1)% Non-GAAP marketing and advertising expense $ 80,965



32%

$ 64,841



34%















GAAP customer care and enrollment expense $ 70,547



28%

$ 59,183



31% Stock-based compensation expense (1) (816)



—%

(418)



—% Non-GAAP customer care and enrollment expense $ 69,731



28%

$ 58,765



31%















GAAP technology and content expense $ 31,970



13%

$ 32,889



17% Stock-based compensation expense (1) (1,675)



(1)%

(1,410)



(1)% Non-GAAP technology and content expense $ 30,295



12%

$ 31,479



17%















GAAP general and administrative expense $ 45,828



18%

$ 39,969



21% Stock-based compensation expense (1) (7,824)



(3)%

(6,833)



(4)% Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 38,004



15%

$ 33,136



17%















GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 2,551



1%

$ (9,452)



(5)% Stock-based compensation expense (1) 12,289



5%

9,694



5% Acquisition costs (2) 76



—%

621



—% Restructuring charge (3) 1,865



1%

—



—% Amortization of intangible assets (4) 2,091



1%

1,040



1% Change in fair value of earnout liability (5) 12,300



5%

—



—% Non-GAAP income from operations $ 31,172



12%

$ 1,903



1%

Explanation of adjustments