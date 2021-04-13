eHealth, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2021 Earnings Results on April 29 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced that the company plans to release first quarter 2021 financial results on April 29, 2021.

Chief Executive Officer Scott Flanders and Chief Financial Officer Derek Yung will host the earnings conference call beginning at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on April 29th to discuss these results.



Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (877) 930-8066 for domestic callers and (253) 336-8042 for international callers. The participant passcode is 8244286.

A telephone replay will be available two hours following the conclusion of the call for a period of 7 days and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers and (404) 537-3406 for international callers. The call ID for the replay is 8244286. The live and archived webcast of the call will also be available on the company's website at www.ehealthinsurance.com under the Investor Relations section.

About eHealth, Inc.

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) operates a leading health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com with technology that provides consumers with health insurance enrollment solutions. Since 1997, we have connected more than 8 million members with quality, affordable health insurance, Medicare options, and ancillary plans. Our proprietary marketplace offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D prescription drug, individual, family, small business and other plans from over 180 health insurance carriers across fifty states and the District of Columbia.

Investor Contact:

Kate Sidorovich, CFA

Vice President Investor Relations

650-210-3111

[email protected]

SOURCE eHealth, Inc.