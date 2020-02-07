eHealth, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Results on February 20 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance exchange in the United States, announced today that the company plans to release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 financial results on February 20, 2020.

Chief Executive Officer Scott Flanders and Chief Financial Officer Derek Yung will host the earnings conference call beginning at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on February 20th to discuss these results.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (877) 930-8066 for domestic callers and (253) 336-8042 for international callers. The participant passcode is 1180328.

A telephone replay will be available two hours following the conclusion of the call for a period of 7 days and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers and (404) 537-3406 for international callers. The call ID for the replay is 1180328. The live and archived webcast of the call will also be available on the company's website at www.ehealth.com under the Investor Relations section.

