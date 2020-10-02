eHealth, Inc. to Host an Investor Demo of its Customer Center Technology

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH), a leading health insurance marketplace, today announced that its Chief Digital Officer, Phillip Morelock will present a demo of its Customer Center technology on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. E.T. The Customer Center tool was launched earlier this week as part of a broader e-commerce technology release ahead of this year's Medicare Annual Enrollment Period and aimed at further enhancing consumer experience on eHealth platform and increasing customer engagement and retention. Interested investors can access the live webcast of eHealth's presentation at www.ehealthinsurance.com under Investor Relations. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary software. A replay of this event will be available on the company's website shortly after the conclusion of the event and will remain available for 90 days.

About eHealth, Inc.

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) operates a leading health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com with a technology and service platform that provides consumer engagement, education and health insurance enrollment solutions. Our mission is to connect every person with the highest quality, most affordable health insurance and Medicare plans for their life circumstances. Our platform integrates proprietary and third-party developed educational content regarding health insurance plans with decision support tools to aid consumers in what has traditionally been a confusing and opaque health insurance purchasing process, and to help them obtain the health insurance products that meet their individual health and economic needs. Our omni-channel consumer engagement platform is designed to meet the consumer wherever they prefer to engage with us, and enables consumers to use our services online, through interactive chat, or by telephone with a licensed insurance agent. We have created a marketplace that offers consumers a broad choice of insurance products that include thousands of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D prescription drug, individual and family, small business and other ancillary health insurance products from over 180 health insurance carriers across all fifty states and the District of Columbia.

Investor Contact:

Kate Sidorovich, CFA

Vice President Investor Relations

650-210-3111

[email protected]

SOURCE eHealth, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.eHealth.com

