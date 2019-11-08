eHealth, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance exchange, announced today that its senior management will deliver presentations at the following upcoming investor conferences:

28 th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference , on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. M.T. The conference is being held at The Phoenician Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona .

, on at 11:30 a.m. M.T. The conference is being held at The Phoenician Resort in . Stephens Nashville Investment Conference, on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. C.T. The conference is being held at the Omni Nashville, Nashville, TN.

Interested investors can access the live audio webcast of the presentations at www.ehealthinsurance.com under Investor Relations. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary software. A replay of this event will be available on the company's website shortly after the conclusion of the event and will remain available for 14 days.

eHealth will also hold one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors at the 10th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference, on Tuesday, November 12th, 2019. The conference is being held at Sheraton Times Square Hotel, New York, NY.

