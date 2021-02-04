eHealth Market by Solutions, Services and End-user - Global Forecast to 2025
DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "eHealth Market by Solutions (EMR, PACS & VNA, RIS, LIS, CVIS, Telehealth, eRx, HIE, Patient Portal, Medical Apps), Services (Remote Patient Monitoring, Diagnostic Services) End User - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global eHealth market size is projected to reach USD 193.8 billion by 2025 from USD 69.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period.
Market growth is attributed to the rising per capita income in developed and developing countries and technological advancements introduced in the eHealth solutions.
By services, within the eHealth market, the remote patient monitoring segment holds the largest share in the forecast period
Based on services, the eHealth market has been segmented into Remote Monitoring Services, Diagnosis & Consultation Services, Database Management Services, Treatment Services, Healthcare System Strengthening Services. The remote patient monitoring services segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. Significant market share can be associated with an increasing number of Covid-19 cases. Due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, elderly people usually prefer remote monitoring services to avoid hospital visits.
By end-users, the healthcare providers segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period (2020-2025)
Based on end-users, the eHealth market has been segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, healthcare consumers, pharmacies and others. The healthcare providers segment had a significant growth rate. Factors such as the rising implementation of eHealth solutions and services across the health continuum, increasing volume of patients in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, and different healthcare delivery setups worldwide, and rising government initiatives for promoting awareness regarding the availability of eHealth software are driving the growth of the healthcare providers segment. Moreover, stringent regulatory requirements will continue to drive the adoption of eHealth solutions by healthcare providers during the forecast period.
North America to hold the largest share
North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global eHealth market in 2019. The large share of this region can primarily be attributed to the presence of a well-established base of eHealth companies, high investments in eHealth solutions and software, and increasing R&D expenditure. On the other hand, the APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to a large number of research activities, low cost of operations in APAC countries, and a large elderly population base.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 eHealth: Market Overview
4.2 Developed Vs Developing Economies: eHealth Services Market
4.3 Geographical Snapshot of eHealth Market
4.4 eHealth Market: Regional Mix
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Need to Manage Regulatory Compliance Through Use of eHealth Solutions
5.2.1.2 Need to Curtail Escalating Healthcare Costs
5.2.1.3 Increasing Government Initiatives Supporting Use of eHealth Solutions and Services
5.2.1.4 Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
5.2.1.5 Shift Toward Patient-Centric Healthcare Delivery
5.2.1.6 Shortage of Healthcare Professionals
5.2.1.7 Growing Adoption of Big Data
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Reluctance Among Medical Professionals to Adopt Advanced eHealth Solutions
5.2.2.2 High Cost of Deployment and Maintenance of eHealth Solutions
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Nations
5.2.3.2 Expanding Mhealth, Telehealth, and Remote Patient Monitoring Markets
5.2.3.3 Rising Use of eHealth Solutions in Outpatient Care Facilities
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Security Concerns Related to Privacy, Licensure, and Data Breaches
5.2.4.2 Lack of Skilled It Professionals
5.2.4.3 Integration, Intraoperability, and Interoperability of eHealth Solutions
5.3 COVID-19 Impact on eHealth Market
6 Industry Insights
6.1 Industry Trends
6.1.1 Integration Through Big Data Analytics
6.1.2 Cloud Computing in Healthcare
6.1.3 Increasing Cooperation Between Traditional Healthcare Players & It-Driven Companies
6.2 Vendor Benchmarking: eHealth Solutions Market
6.3 Adoption Trends
6.3.1 Adoption Trends in North America
6.3.2 Adoption Trends in Europe
6.3.3 Adoption Trends in Asia-Pacific
6.3.4 Adoption Trends in Rest of the World
6.4 Potential eHealth Technologies
6.4.1 Ai Platforms
6.4.2 App-Enabled Patient Portals
6.5 Regulatory Landscape
6.5.1 Europe
6.5.2 North America
6.5.2.1 US
6.6 Impact of COVID-19 on eHealth Market Segments
6.7 Pricing Analysis
6.7.1 Ehr
6.7.1.1 North America (2017-2019)
6.7.1.2 Europe
6.8 Ecosystem Analysis
7 By Solution & Service
7.1 Introduction
7.2 COVID-19 Impact:
7.3 eHealth Solutions
7.3.1 Electronic Health Records/Electronic Medical Records Solutions
7.3.2 Strategies Adopted by Ehr Vendors During COVID-19
7.4 Increased Adoption of Ehr
7.5 Technological Advancements in Ehr Solutions
7.5.1 Picture Archiving and Communication Systems & Vendor Neutral Archive Systems (Pacs & Vnas)
7.5.2 Pharmacy Information Systems
7.5.3 Medical Apps
7.5.4 Laboratory Information Systems (Ris)
7.5.5 Personal Health Record & Patient Portals
7.5.6 Chronic Care Management Apps
7.5.7 Clinical Decision Support Systems
7.5.7.1 Increasing Adoption of CDSS-Enabled EHRS
7.5.8 Telehealth Solutions
7.5.9 Healthcare Information Exchange (Hie)
7.5.10 Radiology Information Systems (Ris)
7.5.11 E-Prescribing Solutions
7.6 US: Evolution of E-Prescribing
7.6.1 Cardiovascular Information Systems
7.6.2 Other Specialty Information Management Systems
7.7 eHealth Services
7.7.1 Remote Monitoring Services
7.7.2 Diagnosis & Consultation Services
7.7.3 Database Management Services
7.7.4 Treatment Services
7.7.5 Healthcare System Strengthening Services
8 eHealth Market, by Deployment Mode
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Web- & Cloud-Based Solutions
8.3 On-Premise Solutions
9 eHealth Market, by End-user
9.1 Introduction
9.2 COVID-19 Impact on End-users:
9.3 Healthcare Providers
9.3.1 Hospitals
9.3.2 Ambulatory Care Centers
9.3.3 Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities
9.4 Pharmacies
9.5 Healthcare Payers
9.6 Healthcare Consumers
9.7 Other End-users
10 eHealth Market, by Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.5 Latin America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Geographical Assessment of Key Players in eHealth Market
11.3 Market Share Analysis
11.3.1 Electronic Medical Record/Electronic Health Record (Emr/Ehr) Solutions
11.3.2 Picture Archiving & Communication Systems (Pacs)
11.4 Competitive Situations and Trends
11.4.1 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships
11.4.2 Product Launches
11.4.3 Acquisitions
12 Company Evaluation Matrix
12.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definition & Methodology
12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.2.1 Star
12.2.2 Emerging Leader
12.2.3 Pervasive Player
12.2.4 Participant
12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Start-Ups, 2019
12.3.1 Progressive Company
12.3.2 Dynamic Company
12.3.3 Starting Block
12.3.4 Responsive Company
13 Market Ranking
13.1 Market Ranking Analysis Methodology
13.2 Hospital EMR - Market Ranking Analysis
13.2.1 Market Ranking Analysis for Asia-Pacific
13.2.1.1 Key Player Analysis of Hospital EMR Systems Market in Japan
13.2.1.2 Key Player Analysis of Hospital EMR Systems Market in China
13.2.1.3 Key Player Analysis of Hospital EMR Systems Market in India
13.2.1.4 Key Player Analysis of Hospital EMR Systems Market in Australia and New Zealand
13.2.2 Market Ranking Analysis for Europe
13.2.2.1 Key Player Analysis of Hospital EMR Systems Market in Germany
13.2.2.2 Key Player Analysis of Hospital EMR Systems Market in France
13.2.2.3 Key Player Analysis of Hospital EMR Systems Market in the UK
13.2.2.4 Key Player Analysis of Hospital EMR Systems Market in Spain
13.2.2.5 Key Player Analysis of Hospital EMR Systems Market in Italy
13.3 Telehealth Market Ranking Analysis, 2019
13.4 Remote Patient Monitoring Market Ranking Analysis, 2019
14 Company Profiles
14.1 GE Healthcare
14.2 Cerner
14.3 Allscripts
14.4 Mckesson
14.5 Philips
14.6 Siemens Healthineers
14.7 IBM
14.8 Optum
14.9 Medtronic
14.9.2 Products & Services Offered
14.10 Epic Systems
14.11 Athenahealth
14.12 Cisco Systems
14.13 Eclinicalworks
14.14 Medhost
14.15 Intersystems Corporation
14.16 Cantata Health
14.17 Advanced Data Systems Corporation
14.18 Cognizant Healthcare
14.19 Biotelemetry, Inc.
14.20 Ihealth Lab, Inc.
15 Appendix
15.1 Discussion Guide
15.2 Industry Experts
15.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/igqkof
