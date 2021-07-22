eHealth Technologies Celebrates a Landmark Achievement

"Behind every request is a person counting on us to deliver massive amounts of healthcare data, often in multiple systems and states, quickly and securely to their care team," said Jeff Markin, CEO of eHealth Technologies. "By maximizing efficiency and technology, our staff can obtain and help make medical records much more meaningful. I am truly proud of our entire team for reaching this milestone in record time."

eHealth Technologies was formed in 2006 in a home office with a computer and a dream – to retrieve and organize medical records in a searchable, easy to navigate document, with key terms highlighted and summaries, to ultimately reduce the time it takes for patients to receive treatment. The company started with three employees and has expanded to 500 across three offices in New York, India, and Virginia. It took 12 years to reach one million patient requests, and just three and a half to reach two.

Leading up to June 30, eHealth Technologies staffers took time to celebrate their work, processing on average more than 16 million pages of medical records and 1 billion images annually, so clinicians have the information they need to provide high quality care. Employees across departments and units participated in contests, guessing games, and social activities while also reflecting back on early clients that made it possible for eHealth Technologies to achieve its steady growth, like 15-year-customer, Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, the flagship of the Penn State Health multi-hospital system.

"We started first with our kidney and liver transplant program, and then added heart transplant after seeing great results: expedited turnaround times for health information retrieval and indexing," says Sonya Bressler, CRNP, Advanced Heart Failure Therapies, Hershey Medical Center. "This allowed [us] to join the modern world – with [their] support, our staff is able to spend more time focusing on superior patient care."

