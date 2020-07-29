eHealth Technologies Sees Growth, Welcomes Four Additions to the Team

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As healthcare organizations across the country are overwhelmed with patient intake processes, many have turned to eHealth Technologies to effectively streamline patient care. With increased demand, eHealth has added four new team members—including two newly created positions—to support current and new customers.

Ben Betzer, regional vice president of sales, has more than 30 years of experience in healthcare leadership roles, focused on operations, sales and marketing, and product management. Betzer has worked with provider, consulting, and vendor organizations across the continuum of care. He has a passion and ability to drive the best in patient and clinical experiences for better outcomes, quality metrics and financial performance. Betzer's professional experiences includes sales and management roles at established companies such as McKesson, Philips, and Wolters Kluwer, as well as entrepreneurial leadership in the start-up space.

Chris Coleman also joins as a vice president of sales. He comes to eHealth from emids, where he led the company's "Provider/Hospital" Marketplace consulting and digital solution initiatives. He has aggressively grown business and managed sales teams in healthcare organizations across the country, including M*Modal, Dell Healthcare and LifeSciences, InSite One (now NTT Data), and CCA (now Asprya). Coleman's record of accomplishments includes consistently exceeding expectations, leading teams, developing and deploying winning strategic sales processes, and cultivating a dedicated customer base.

The addition of Betzer and Coleman marks an expansion of the Sales team – joining Steve Malta, who has been with eHealth for 10 years. Interest in services to streamline access to critical patient information continues to grow as healthcare systems seek innovative solutions to enhance patient care.

Susan Barnes, newly appointed account manager, has worked with health systems across the country for more than two decades, focused on the delivery of products and services that drive efficiencies and generate value. She has a degree in health services administration and began her career in healthcare IT operations, before shifting to technology, software implementation, and support in healthcare services delivery.

Nick Luerding has also joined as account manager. He began his professional career in healthcare at Cerner Corporation and later CareCloud, serving in both implementation and sales roles. Most recently, he has worked in biotech, pharmaceuticals, and medical device industries, where he drove streamlined solutions for clients through health IT.

The addition of Barnes and Luerding speaks to the growth eHealth has experienced in its customer base over the past several years. In the past, the account management function was covered jointly by several teams, including Customer Success and Sales. Demand has resulted in an opportunity to create a dedicated team to monitor current client needs and volumes, while ensuring streamlined and efficient processes. Additionally, the team lead workflow and optimization efforts for new and ongoing projects, to provide consistent reporting and meet project metrics.

"We're excited to provide more resources to meet our customers' needs," says Jeff Markin, chief financial officer. "As we continue our roll-up-our-sleeves approach to customer service, we welcome these new members who will provide much-needed support to new clients in hospitals and healthcare organizations across the country."

