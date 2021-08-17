EHired Reinvents, Renovates and Dominates

TURNERSVILLE, N.J., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EHired, a nationally accredited and established vendor of educational services focused on employment support and digital career service applications, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website, https://ehired.edu. Awarded national accreditation as endorsed by the United States Department of Education (USDOE) through the Middle States Association – Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS) in December 2020, EHired continues to experience significant growth across the country within the technical vocational education sector as well as in the community workforce development space. The intention and goal of the website renovation was to update the overall presentation to reflect the ongoing growth and varying clientele the SaaS platform has grown to serve and accommodate.

Colleges, High Schools, Vocational Schools and Workforce Agency across the United States have students using EHired.edu. EHired

The site features more definitive information for prospective clients to peruse in order best evaluate the software against their needs. This expansion showcases features built and developed for clients in the secondary education, post-secondary education, community workforce agency, and government program areas of student and job seeker support. Visitors to the site will see real time usage stats and the resulting impact, ultimately bridging the gap between job seekers and employers.

CEO/Founder of EHired, Frank Whelan shares, "the EHired team is dedicated to the core of our mission, which ultimately results in job seekers obtaining gainful employment. I am confident our new website will connect all the necessary pieces to make the mission happen for all stakeholders."

EHired invites visitors to explore the sleek new website, narrating to audiences of career centers, students, and employers while exhibiting EHired's impact across the country in various pin map visuals. Finally, meet the EHired team as well as esteemed Advisory Board members in addition to indulging in the history of the accredited platform and its journey leading to today's success (https://ehired.edu/team).

Located in the United States, EHired is the only SaaS vendor of educational services specifically developed for employment support and digital career service applications as well as recognized and Accredited by a United States Department of Education (USDOE) accrediting agency Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Education (MSA-CESS). EHired currently provides student to employment transition and career support software services nationwide, to over 200 educational institution campuses (https://ehired.edu/postsecondary) as well as public, private and government organizations.

To learn about EHired, contact Shari Rossino, National Director of Business Development at [email protected] or at 856-562-1131.

Contact:

Shari Rossino

E-Hired.com

856-562-1131

[email protected]

SOURCE EHired

